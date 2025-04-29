Why is Beyond The Gates preempted today (April 30, 2025)? Explained

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, premiered in February of 2025, and is set in the fictional community of Fairmont Crest Estates, Maryland, Washington. The show was created by Michele Van Jean and focuses on themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, business rivalries, and scandals. Beyond the Gates focuses on the lives of the affluent Dupree family.

The April 30, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates is all set to be preempted by the CBS Network since the channel will air the football matches of the Union of European Football Associations instead of its usual daytime daily soaps. The matches will also be simultaneously aired on Paramount+.

The April 30, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates will not be showcased on CBS Network, as announced by the channel on Soap Opera Network. Instead of airing its usual daytime soap operas, football matches of the UEFA will be aired. The matches will be aired from 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, and before that, from 2:00 pm EST, news and highlights regarding the ongoing Champions League will be shown.

On April 30, 2025, the match is scheduled to be between Barcelona and Internazionale, which will take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium, which is located in Barcelona, Spain. The ongoing Union of European Football Associations matches will also be streamed live on Paramount+, the streaming service where CBS daytime soap operas release their episodes.

Recent storyline developments on Beyond The Gates

Recently, on Beyond The Gates, Bill Hamilton and Hayley Lawson Hamilton got married, which ended up adversely affecting Dani Dupree's life. She was unable to get a hold of herself and had sunk deep into a drinking problem. Even with the encouragement of her father, Vernon Dupree, and her current situationship Andre, she felt as though her entire life had been derailed.

In addition to that, her daughter, Chelsea Hamilton, had quit her entire modeling career, which had been managed right from the start by Dani Dupree, and had instead focused on trying to get into the business of designing purses by collaborating with her cousin Kat.

Bill and Hayley also had their fair share of troubles. The entire community at Fairmont Crest Estates had sided with Dani ever since her divorce from Bill, and they had been reluctant to let Hayley into their inner circles and elite social clubs. She had also been denied her application to be a member of the Fairmont Crest Estates Country Club.

Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne had taken on a sexual harassment lawsuit against her father, Bill, after three women from his law firm had pressed charges and sued him for misconduct and terrible workplace conditions. She had also been focusing on trying to help a homeless woman on the street alongside her supportive husband, Jacob Hawthorne.

Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree had been going back and forth with each other regarding Anita's hesitation about making a comeback in the music industry. Upon coaxing, she had opened up to him about how her former girl band had a terrible breakup back in the day, and that she was not proud of how she had treated Sharon and Tracy.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

