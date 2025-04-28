Beyond the Gates: Complete list of comings and goings in April 2025

April 2025 has brought a wave of comings and goings on the new CBS daytime soap Beyond the Gates. The show is already making waves with fast-paced storylines and bold character shifts.

Ad

With political careers on the line, old secrets threatening to surface, and family allegiances crumbling, the series has introduced new players to the game to stir things up and bid farewell to others just as important storylines are about to begin.

New characters like Kenny (Jason Vendryes) and Mike Davis (Pierce Lackey) are poised to create huge havoc, while old favorites like Ted Richardson saw sudden changes off-screen.

Complete list of comings and goings in April 2025 on Beyond the Gates

Returns/Newbies on Beyond the Gates

Ad

Trending

1) Jason Vendryes as Kenny

Ad

Mystery grew deeper in April with the revelation that Jason Vendryes would soon join as Kenny, a character who would feature prominently in Martin Richardson's (Brandon Claybon) unraveling secrets.

Kenny's entry is heavily built up to disclose long-hidden facts, including the reason for Martin's growing guilt and paranoia. Vendryes, known for Ruthless, brings a brooding, magnetic presence, and his character is already poised to shake Fairmont Crest to its foundations when he shows up in May.

Ad

2) Pierce Lackey as Mike Davis

Sleazy and cunning Mike Davis (played by Pierce Lackey) has left a quick impression. A disbarred lawyer with harassment charges on his record to boot, Mike's arrival only helped to complicate the courtroom battles brewing in Fairmont Crest.

With his questionable courtroom techniques and arrogant attitude, Mike has already established himself as a figure to be reckoned with by his clients and anyone unlucky enough to cross him.

Ad

3) Jasmine Burke as June

Ad

Adding emotional depth to the canvas, Jasmine Burke stepped in as June, a wary homeless woman drawn into Naomi Hawthorne's (Arielle Prepetit) world. With a backstory filled with survival and heartbreak, June's guarded nature challenges, and Naomi's ability to help offer rich, gritty drama that promises to dig into both women's vulnerabilities.

4) Aleq Bey as Jim Price

The suave and smooth-talking Jim Price popped up at just the right moment to complicate life for Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie). Jim is a speedy-talking agent who thinks Anita stands a chance to make a comeback from being a viral karaoke sensation. The character is played by Aleq Bey.

Ad

Though Jim seems all too eager to get Anita back into the spotlight, his motives are conveniently unclear, and Fairmont Crest never gives blind trust the benefit of the doubt.

5) Cady McClain as Pamela Curtis

Soap legend Cady McClain returned as Pamela Curtis, the rock-solid best friend Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley) desperately needed. With Dani reeling from personal and professional betrayals, Pamela's arrival delivered a lifeline and promise. Together, they began plotting Dani's comeback, sparking one of the most uplifting friendships on the show's canvas.

Ad

Exit/Recast on Beyond the Gates

1) Maurice Johnson as Ted Richardson

April also saw Maurice Johnson, who had first brought viewers into contact with Ted Richardson, quietly leave the soap. Ted soon became a regular presence among the powerful Dupree family, especially as Nicole (Trisha Mann-Grant) depended on him through political storms.

Ad

However, the character is replaced when Ted's anniversary party celebration with Nicole is front and center of the story. Keith D. Robinson took over, introducing a bit more rough-around-the-edges juice into the character right around the time that the tsunami of upcoming family scandals hit the show.

Johnson's departure marks the first across-the-board recast for Beyond the Gates. It strongly indicates that drastic revamps, behind and in front of the camera, are definitely on the table for Beyond the Gates.

Ad

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More