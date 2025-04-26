Beyond the Gates recap (April 25, 2025): Doug opens up about his gambling addiction while Bill hides a serious health issue

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates aired on Friday, April 25, 2025. In this episode, Doug opened up about his gambling habit. When he reached a boiling point, he turned to Nicole for help with his addiction. Meanwhile, Tyrell and Jessica started flirting with each other. Samantha teased Tyrell after seeing her brother speaking to Jessica.
Later, Bill noticed Naomi and Martin at the country club. However, neither of them was interested in talking to the man who broke Dani's heart. Martin told Bill that their time as a family was over. When Bill met Tomas to review the board’s demands of the firm, his hands started shaking, indicating a serious health issue.
Doug talks about his gambling addiction
In the April 25 episode of Beyond the Gates, Doug asked Nicole to help him deal with his gambling addiction when the pressure of his double life finally reached a boiling point. When he met Nicole, they discussed Doug's long history of gambling.
Doug realized that he had always craved winning. He was drawn to the adrenaline and the validation, and it was like the same rush he experienced from being a surgeon. He broke down in tears as he revealed the extent of his debt. He then talked about the damage it had already done to his marriage with Vanessa. Nicole suggested that he should join a support group at the hospital, but it made him more anxious.
Tyrell and Jesica flirt with each other, while Ashley and Derek take the next step
Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Tyrell and Jessica started flirting with each other after meeting at Orphey Gene’s. She complimented him for handling his photo scandal. Samantha was surprised to see her brother talking to the girl of his dreams. She teased Tyrell about Jessica, but Tyrell insisted that Jessica was not his girlfriend yet.
On the other hand, Ashley and Derek decided to take their relationship to the next stage. Derek asked Ashley to move in together with him. It seemed like a lot for Ashley to process, but Derek managed to convince her to say yes. He argued, and eventually ruined the moment by asking what could possibly go wrong.
Bill continues hiding his health issue
As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progressed, Bill saw Naomi and Martin at the country club. When he approached them, they did not want to communicate with him since he broke Dani's heart. Martin explained to Bill that their time as a family was over.
In the meantime, Bill told his nephew, Martin, that it would be mutually beneficial for them to remain on good terms. He tried to convince Martin by saying that it would be helpful for him if he intended to run for the most powerful office in the country.
Later, Bill met Tomas to discuss the review board’s demands of the firm. However, Bill’s shaky hand grabbed everyone's attention. Bill tried his best to hide his health issue. When Tomas suggested that he should visit a doctor, Bill dismissed his concerns, saying that it was merely because of dehydration.
Naomi rescues a woman
Later, in Beyond the Gates, a homeless woman named June was facing a second-degree assault charge for attacking a social worker who attempted to throw out her shopping cart. Jacob called his wife to speak with June because Naomi had been looking for ways to help the community.
However, June was not looking for assistance. June told Naomi that she did not have any money to pay her. She added that she did not trust people like Naomi. Despite June's aggressive behavior, Jacob encouraged Naomi to take the case and help the homeless woman.
Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.