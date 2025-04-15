Beyond The Gates spoilers: Naomi shocks her father, Tyrell gets humiliated, and Andre confronts Dani’s relapse

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, first premiered on American daytime television in February 2025 and has since been on the receiving end of acclaim for its storyline. Created by Michele Van Jean, Beyond The Gates revolves around the lives of the affluent Dupree family members, focusing on themes of romance, family drama, and scandals.

Celeb Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming April 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that things will get more dramatic than usual at Fairmont Crest Estates. Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will make a decision that shocks her father, Bill Hamilton, while Tyrell will struggle with getting bullied at school, and Andre will have a conversation with Dani Dupree about her drinking problem.

What to expect on the April 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will make a shocking decision involving Bill Hamilton. Spoilers reveal that her decision will render any progress she had made in her relationship with her father null and void.

Recently on the show, she had announced that she would be stepping down from the s*xual harassment lawsuit against her father and would cease to represent the three women who had lodged the complaint.

Spoilers and the plot suggest that Naomi might just decide to get back on the case for some specific reason. Viewers will be able to witness the decision she makes and how Bill reacts to it in the upcoming episode of the show. Meanwhile, Smitty and Martin will have a hard time trying to deal with their son Tyrell Richardson's bullying problem at school.

In the April 15, 2025, episode, Tyrell will face the worst of the bullying. Somebody at his school will have clicked a picture of him in his underwear and circulated it to everyone in the school via social media.

Tyrell's parents, Smitty and Martin, will find out about this in the upcoming episode, but spoilers suggest that they will also face friction among themselves on how to deal with it. They will not be on the same page regarding how to cope with the bullying and will end up having an argument with each other on Beyond The Gates.

In addition to these developments, Andre Richardson will try his best to be there for Dani Dupree amid her drinking problem. Ever since Bill had left her and her life had gotten tougher, Dani had resorted to alcohol to try to numb the pain that she had felt.

Andre had previously also found Dani unconscious, and Dani had made him swear not to reveal to anybody how bad her drinking had gotten. Andre had agreed, but on the condition that Dani would try her best to get the issue under control. Recently, on the show, after Kat's birthday party and her emotional conversation with Vernon Dupree, Dani returned home and started drinking vodka alone.

Spoilers reveal that in the coming episode, Andre will find out about Dani relapsing and will try his best to support her, and much to her dismay, he may do so by speaking about the issue to one of Dani's family members.

Fans and viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

