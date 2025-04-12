Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from April 14 to 18, 2025

In the upcoming week on the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates, dramatic events are expected to unfold in the show's storyline, leading to shocking revelations. Bill and Hayley face an unexpected turning point while Dani struggles with heartbreak. Meanwhile, Naomi's case disturbs her relationship with Bill.

Later, Naomi plans a family outing to support Anita while Dani plans a grand comeback in the fashion world.

The episodes of Beyond the Gates from last week delivered startling secrets and dramatic moments. Dani advised Samatha to get a modeling manager when the latter opened up about becoming a model. When Chelsea disagreed with Dani, they faced off against each other as tensions escalated between them once again.

In the meantime, Doug struggled to deal with his serious gambling habit. He admitted that he had it under control, but he realized that his addiction was getting out of hand. Later, Ted struggled with his past affairs when Leslie exposed that he was Eva's biological father. With his secret out in the open, Ted thought of ways to keep his past from biting him back.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from April 14 to 18, 2025

Monday, April 14: Dani struggles with heartbreak

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Kat makes arrangements for her birthday celebration. However, things are about to get dramatic when her birthday celebration stirs hidden tensions, further complicating the plot dynamics.

On the other hand, Bill and Hayley find themselves in a difficult spot when they confront an unexpected turning point. Later, Dani struggles with heartbreak, and she finds it difficult to leave her feelings behind.

Tuesday, April 15: Naomi's case disturbs her relationship with Bill

As fans already know, Naomi was pursuing a legal case against her father, Bill. Bill was shocked to learn that his own daughter was suing his firm. As Naomi pursues her case legally, her relationship with Bill is affected.

While Tyrell faces a crisis, Martin and Smitty argue against each other for having different parenting styles. As Dani struggles with her turbulent emotions, it seems that her problems put Andre in a dangerous situation.

Wednesday, April 16: Nicole and Ted confront the issues in their marriage

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Dani aspires to get back into the fashion world. She plans to rebuild her lost spark and establish herself in the fashion industry with Pamela’s help.

While Martin and Smitty try to protect Tyrell, they face new hurdles and challenges. On the other hand, Nicole and Ted confront the issues in their marriage while they prepare to celebrate a relationship milestone.

Thursday, April 17: Samantha plans to become a model with Kat and Chelsea's help

As the show progresses, Naomi plans a game-changing settlement while pursuing her case against Bill. However, her aspirations to win the legal battle stir tension with Bill, further endangering their relationship.

Tyrell faces bullying and finds himself in a challenging crisis. His troubling situation forces Martin to reconsider his parental approach to protect and be there for Tyrell. On the other hand, Samantha plans to chase her modeling ambitions. She hatches a bold plan for her modeling career with Kat and Chelsea's help.

Friday, April 18: Dani plans a grand comeback in the fashion world

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Vanessa’s relationship with Joey challenges her marriage as she finds herself in a problematic situation. Naomi makes arrangements to plan a family outing to support Anita.

Later, Dani plans a grand comeback in the fashion world. She plans to execute a bold new venture with Pamela by her side. While battling her emotions, Dani thought it would help her if she established her place in the fashion industry.

With dramatic incidents unraveling and shocking secrets piling up in the show's storyline, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

