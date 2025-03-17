Beyond the Gates spoilers: Ashley covers her guilt, Dani faces Hayley's wrath, and Andre makes a bold move

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates is set to air on Monday, March 17, 2025. This episode promises drama as Ashley tries to cover her guilt and mend her relationship with Derek. Meanwhile, Andre and Dani find themselves leaning on each other for support despite having problems in their respective lives. Later, Dani and Hayley engage in another confrontation, which is expected to worsen things between them.

In the recent episodes, Beyond the Gates presented shocking twists and dramatic turning points, shaking things up in Fairmont Crest. Dani was arrested under attempted murder charges after pulling out a gun at Bill and Hayley's wedding, while Andre tried to hide his feelings from Ashley.

Meanwhile, Kat became more suspicious of Eva, doubting her intentions. Vernon was upset after learning about Martin's presidential aspirations. Later, Ashley pushed Andre away when he tried to kiss her, despite knowing about her relationship with Derek.

With all the dramatic events that are unfolding in Fairmont Crest, fans await to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates: Dani and Hayley's wrathful confrontation

In Monday's episode, airing on March 17, 2025, Dani finds herself in the middle of another troubling situation. She becomes furious after finding out about Bill and Hayley's online honeymoon photos. Out of extreme rage and fury, she nearly destroys a tablet after seeing their pictures.

As expected, Dani's best friend, Pamela, will be there to comfort her and clean up the mess after her latest disaster. Meanwhile, tensions escalate as Dani and Hayley engage in a violent confrontation that could put relationships at stake. Fans are eager to see the aftermath of their explosive clash.

Hayley is expected to unleash her wrath upon Dani. Despite wanting to co-exist peacefully, it seems that things will go south between the two of them. Things are expected to become nasty because Dani is known for her violent outbursts, and Hayley is not going to let her husband's ex-wife get the upper hand.

Beyond the Gates: Andre makes a bold move while Ashley hides her guilt

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Andre can't seem to take his eyes off Ashley. Previously, Ashley seemed drawn to the charm of the handsome photographer, Andre, but she started feeling guilty when Andre tried to kiss her.

Derek's accident seems to have scared Ashley, prompting the two to start working on their relationship. With Ashley's narrative, fans wonder whether she wishes to mend things with Derek out of love for him or because of the guilt she feels for her growing interest in Andre.

As the couple tries to get things back on track, it is expected that Andre will continue popping in and out, further complicating the relationship dynamics. He tries his best to hide his feelings from Ashley but fails.

Later on Beyond the Gates, Andre finds himself entangled in a complicated relationship. His next move is expected to completely change the storyline as he gets involved with both Dani and Ashley.

Dani and Andre will likely continue leaning on each other for support. Despite their personal struggles, they continue to maintain a casual relationship by getting intimate at frequent intervals. Andre makes a bold move as he agrees to be there for Dani as her support system, despite having feelings for Ashley.

With Dani already facing a whirlwind of chaos, fans are eager to see what kind of advice Andre gives her. Meanwhile, he struggles to deal with his growing interest in Ashley while maintaining a casual equation with Dani. With Derek back in the picture, viewers eagerly look forward to seeing how Andre balances his decisions.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, fans await to find out how the confrontation between Dani and Hayley turns out. Additionally, with the latest developments in the show's storyline, fans look forward to watching how Andre manages his situation with both Dani and Ashley.

