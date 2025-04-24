Who is Jason Vendryes? Everything to know as the actor joins Beyond the Gates as a mysterious character

Jason Vendryes has joined the cast of Beyond the Gates as Kenny. The actor plays a mysterious new character whose arrival is poised to shake up the lives of Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) and Martin Richardson (Brandon Claybon).

Vendryes has already filmed some of his scenes and is expected to make his debut on the show in May.

Vendryes is currently playing the role of Agent Slomkowski on Ruthless. He's also set to appear in the feature film One Spoon of Chocolate.

Some of his previous projects include roles in Too Close to Home, Living V, and Ambitions.

Beyond the Gates: A glimpse at Kenny's character

Jason Vendryes' new character, Kenny, is shrouded in mystery. While details about the role remain under wraps, his arrival in town might be related to a long-buried family secret that has been haunting Martin and his grandparents.

On April 14, 2025, Deadline reported that Kenny will be keeping a close eye on Vernon and Martin in upcoming episodes.

However, the motive behind his surveillance remains a mystery. Fans will have to tune in to Beyond the Gates to uncover the truth.

More about Beyond the Gates star Jason Vendryes

Jason Vendryes was born on April 25, 1982, in Long Island, New York. Growing up, the Beyond the Gates star has always been into sports, particularly wrestling.

His interest in acting started when his grandmother saw an open casting call for the film Cop and a Half. While he didn't land the role, it ignited his desire to explore acting even more.

Vendryes went to the University of Central Florida to study Computer Science. During his college days, he got a part-time job at the Universal Studios Store and a show director encouraged him to audition for the theme park shows.

Eventually, he bagged acting roles for Terminator 2 3D, The 8th Voyage of Sindbad, Grinchmas, and as Spider-Man in Marvel Heroes.

This experience inspired him to pursue acting seriously. Around the same time, Vendryes appeared on romance novel covers and some fitness magazines.

Vendryes' acting career took off after landing television roles on Living V, Ambition, Star, American Soul, The Big Door Prize, Queen of the South, BMF, and Reasonable Doubt.

He also appeared in several films, including Black Spartan, Pet Investigators, Cinnamon, and Irresistible.

In an interview with Medium in April 2025, Vendryes shared an unforgettable moment during the early years of his acting career.

The Beyond the Gates newcomer revealed he once auditioned to be Captain America in the first film. He admitted he lacked the experience and was unprepared at the time.

"I was nervous and I bombed," he added. "I was so embarrassed and disappointed, but it lit a fire in me to make sure something like that never happened again."

Now, Vendryes seems more comfortable with filming both for television and film. In the same interview, the actor shared what it's like shooting for the shows he's currently in.

"Both shows have a fast-paced filming schedule, roughly an episode a day. Ruthless was a three-camera setup with mostly outdoor sets at Tyler Perry Studios, whereas Beyond the Gates was almost entirely shot on a soundstage with a four-camera configuration. My experience on both has been wonderful."

Catch Beyond the Gates weekdays on CBS.

