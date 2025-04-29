Why is Beyond The Gates preempted today (April 29, 2025)? Explained

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, aired in February 2025 and was created by Michele Van Jean. The show focuses on the lives of the affluent Dupree family who live inside the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of business rivalries, family drama, romantic relationships, feuds, and scandals.

The April 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates will be preempted by the CBS Network since the network will broadcast the Union of European Football Associations Champions League matches. Instead of airing the soap, the channel will showcase the matches, which will also be streamed live on Paramount+.

CBS Network announced via the Soap Opera Network that the channel will, for the fourth year in a row, preempt its soap operas. Beyond The Gates will not air on April 29, April 20, May 6, and May 7, 2025. During its usual air time, which is from 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, a pre-game show will air, which will detail all the highlights and the news regarding the Union of European Football Associations League.

On April 29, 2025, CBS will showcase football teams playing from the Emirates Stadium in London. The matches will take place between Arsenal versus Paris Saint-Germain. Paramount+, the streaming service where all CBS daytime soap operas air their episodes a day after their release, will also not air episodes at their usual time and will cover the football matches as well.

Recent plotline developments on Beyond The Gates

In the recent episodes of the soap opera, several dramatic events took place in Fairmont Crest Estates. Dani Dupree received a blow after Chelsea Hamilton, her daughter, decided to quit her full-time modeling career and pursue being a purse designer and collaborating with her cousin Kat. Ever since she realized that even a part of her career, as Chelsea's manager, was set to be over, Dani's drinking problem got worse.

Despite Andre, the man she had been seeing lately, making her promise to get a hold of herself and try to reduce her drinking before it became a major issue, she was not able to quit. However, her best friend Pamela Curtis showed up at her apartment and offered her an exciting deal. Pamela wanted to open a modeling agency with Dani, calling it the Dupree-Curtis Modeling Agency. Dani readily agreed and was on board for their new venture.

Meanwhile, on the show, Leslie tried to further her plans to ruin Ted and Nicole Richardson's marriage. Ted had paid Leslie fifty thousand dollars in exchange for her promise that she would stay away from his family and not open her mouth about their erstwhile affair. However, Leslie took the money but was still determined to break apart their marriage by scheming about spilling the beans to Nicole on the day of their marriage anniversary party.

Anita Dupree had gotten a go-ahead from her talent officer, who had given her an opportunity to make a comeback into the world of music as a singer, but she seemed hesitant. Vernon supported her immensely and reminded her that she was capable of being a great singer.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

