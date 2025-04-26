Beyond the Gates weekly update (April 21 to 25, 2025): Eva talks to Tomas, while Anita is back on stage

Beyond the Gates is one of the latest additions to the list of daytime soap operas. This show first aired on February 24, 2025, and with an all black lead, the show is breaking all stereotypes. Beyond the Gates is set in a fictional gated society, Fairmont Crest, which is located just outside of DC, and only caters to the elite. The show's revolves around the themes of drama, betrayal, dishonesty, and much more.

The previous week on Beyond the Gates, from April 21 to 25, the show was filled with drama; Vanessa and Doug were finally looking like a couple. Eva was making her way into the Richardson family by planning the anniversary party for Nichole and Ted. On the other hand, Dani declined Chelsea's offer to be the CMO for her and Kat's brand. The fans also got to see Anita back on the stage, rocking the karaoke bar, with Dani and Naomi.

Eva talks about her past with Tomas in Beyond the Gates

This past week, fans saw a lot of Eva, whether it was confronting her mother or planning the anniversary party for Ted and Nichole. At the beginning of the week, Eva was seen at the Fairmont Crest's Country Club discussing and planning Ted and Nicole's anniversary party with Jonathan and Julia. After their meeting ended, she spotted Tomas and intentionally chose to ignore him and walked by him.

Tomas called out her name and asked her to join him for a drink. The two sit together for a drink, where Eva talked about how she grew up without her father. She also talked about a man named Alan, and how he did not accept her because she wasn't his blood. Tomas comforted he,r saying that it was Alan's loss, and that she should not be upset about it.

She also exclaimed that she felt sad when she saw how Ted treated Kat and that she always wanted to have such a bond. The two also discussed how Naomi filed a case against her own father's company; she expressed that she could never do that to her own father if he were around.

Later in the week, Eva was seen confronting her mother, Leslie, about the latter's desire to ruin the relationship between Ted and Nicole. The confrontation began when she spotted Leslie talking to Nichole at the country club, despite the fact that she had asked Leslie to leave the place.

Anita Dupree is back on the stage with a mic

Anita Dupree, who was a famous singer in the past in Beyond the Gates, was upset when her granddaughter Naomi noticed and decided to take her with other members of the family to a Karaoke bar. Anita expressed to Vernon that she was not ready to sing as she had lost the charm of her voice. To the contrary, Vernon supported her and said she would always sound her best.

When she was on stage, she didn't feel confident, and to support her, Dani and Naomi walked on stage to sing with her. This gave Anita the confidence to sing, and the three-generation trio amazed everyone. Later, Vernon had called an agent and asked Anita if she was ready to go on tours again.

Dani declines Chelsea's offer in Beyond the Gates

Kat and Chelsea were planning to launch their new purse line. Kat had asked Chelsea to ask Dani if she'd be interested in getting on board with them as the Chief Marketing Officer. Though Chelsea wasn't sure if it was the best idea, she asked her mother, Dani, to be the CMO, but she declined her offer.

She declined Chelsea's offer as she wanted to focus on herself, and she was planning to start her modeling agency with her best friend, Pamela Curtis.

Venessa and Doug

This week on Beyond the Gates, the relationship between Vanessa and Dug deepened. When Doug was at the hospital recovering, Vanessa was by his side, taking care of him. On the other hand, Joey made a surprise visit and asked Doug for the money he owed him. Their conversation was cut short when Vanessa walked into the room, and Joey left the room.

Venessa asked Doug if something was bothering him. After the recovery, Doug went to the Casino to try to resist his urge to gamble, but he was unsuccessful after winning $50,000 from a scratch coupon and losing it in the casino. Doug finally gathered the courage to confess his gambling addiction and his debts to his wife, Vanessa.

Bill and Hayley

There was a bit of trouble seen in the paradise, while Bill's associate was being sued in a harassment case filed by his daughter Naomi. Hayley expressed her concerns; she thought she might be pregnant, but she was afraid that the child might be coming into a world where people are not safe in the workplace. She confessed her concern, and Bill reassured and comforted her.

Later, on Beyond the Gates, Hayley told Bill that she was not pregnant. Upon hearing the news Bill was sad as he wanted to be a dad again—as his relationship with his existing kids wasn't going well.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can catch the latest episodes on CBS and Paramount+

