Beyond The Gates recap (April 28, 2025): Chelsea questions her sexuality, and Anita opens up to Vernon Dupree

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, aired for the first time on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Van Jean. The show focuses on the lives of the wealthy Dupree family who reside inside the sprawling gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic drama, family feuds, and scandals.

In the April 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Ashley and Derek struggled with each other and tried to move into the same apartment together, while Vernon Dupree asked Anita Dupree to pursue her dreams and take opportunities that came her way. Chelsea Hamilton questioned her sexuality and spent time discussing her worries with Martin, and Ted and Nicole discussed their anniversary.

Everything that happened on the April 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Ashley and Derek spent the better part of their day moving in together into one apartment. Ashley seemed concerned with how they would be able to make space for all the junk that Derek had accumulated and owned. She was also stressed about sharing one bathroom during similar work shift hours.

Ashley's mother spent time at Orphey Gene's, also worrying about the future of her daughter and Derek moving into an apartment too small for the two of them. Vernon Dupree and Anita Dupree had lunch together at Uptown, where he tried to encourage her to take her agent's offer for her to make a comeback in the music industry. He supported her and encouraged her about the beautiful voice that she had.

After a while of coaxing Anita, she opened up to Vernon about the reality of why she seemed to be so hesitant. She told him that the band she used to be a part of earlier, The Articulettes, broke up on bad terms, and she was still ashamed of how she had formerly treated Tracy and Sharon. Chelsea Hamilton showed up at Martin's house to discuss an important topic.

She shared about how she had felt an instant attraction to a woman called Allison during one of the times that she had gotten intimate with her married couple friends. She opened up about how she felt that she could be gay or bisexual and was on the cusp of exploring her sexuality.

Chelsea ended up meeting Allison at Uptown to discuss her feelings, and to her surprise, Allison also admitted that she had felt something special between them and was open to the idea of them getting together and spending time intimately. Vernon and Martin met at Orphey Gene's and ended up running into Leslie, who weirded them out quite a bit.

Leslie kept on talking about how much she admired the entire Dupree family. After going home, she had a heated conversation with her daughter Eva, who warned her that she had been taking way too many risks lately and her cover could be blown as a result.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Ted Richardson spent some heartfelt moments with his wife, Nicole Richardson. He toasted to her and their relationship, and how supportive she had been of him throughout.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

