Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from June 16 to 20, 2025

In the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, a chain of intense moments is expected to unfold in the CBS soap opera's storyline, leading to bombshell revelations and shocking twists. Vanessa plays a risky game with Joey. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Madison make a big move in their relationship. Later, Andre gives Ted some relationship advice.
The episodes of Beyond the Gates from last week delivered a series of emotional rollercoasters, further complicating the plot dynamics. Nicole confronted Eva about her true intentions after sensing that something was wrong. On the other hand, Dani’s unresolved feelings for her ex-partner resulted in several complications in her new relationship.
Meanwhile, Madison stayed by Chelsea’s side as she helped Bill recover. Kat set a clever trap to expose Leslie’s true intentions. Ted surprised Eva with a proposal, leaving her unsure about what to do next. Finally, Martin was forced to face his past and deal with unresolved issues.
Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.
Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from June 16 to 20, 2025
Monday, June 16: Vanessa plays a risky game with Joey
At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Vanessa plans to play a high-stakes game with Joey. Ashley and Derek’s relationship status changes as they continue facing issues.
On the other hand, Martin’s past comes back to haunt him, compelling him to reassess his unsettled issues. Later, Naomi confides in Andre and opens up about her feelings.
Tuesday, June 17: Dani and Andre make a shocking confession
Meanwhile, Vanessa comes to terms with her fate and accepts what she is willing to sacrifice for Doug.
In a shocking turn of events, Smitty confronts Martin and urges him to seek treatment for his hallucinations. Elsewhere, Dani and Andre make a shocking confession, further complicating their relationship dynamics.
Wednesday, June 18: Andre gives Ted relationship advice
In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Andre gives Ted some serious relationship advice.
Meanwhile, Chelsea and Madison make a big move in their relationship, taking their bond to the next step. Later, Bill’s recovery makes Hayley question everything, as she fails to find answers.
Thursday, June 19: Smitty's investigation threatens to expose many secrets
As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progresses, Kat starts having high expectations for Tomas.
On the other hand, Naomi is determined to help June recover one of her most cherished possessions. Additionally, Smitty’s investigation threatens to expose several secrets of the Dupree family.
Friday, June 20: Nicole gives life-changing news to Ted
By the end of the week, Vernon decides to take matters into his own hands after finding himself in an extremely difficult situation.
At the same time, Vanessa establishes a new partnership with Joey and leans on him. Lastly, Nicole gives some life-changing news to Ted, leaving the latter shaken and stunned.
Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.