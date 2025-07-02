When will Beyond the Gates resume airing new episodes? Explained

CBS' daily soap, Beyond the Gates, had a rerun during the week of June 30, 2025. Unlike the other daily soaps on the channel, Beyond the Gates will air the first five introductory episodes once again.
Since it is the only soap to have this unexplained rerun, this decision from the channel has left fans disheartened. Moreover, the storyline of the previous week ended in a cliffhanger, leaving fans desperate to move to the next episode. However, there is not much delay in its return, since the show will air its next fresh episode on Monday, July 7, 2025.
Meanwhile, the newest CBS daily soap, featuring the influential and wealthy Black American community, is moving its storyline rapidly. With a fast-growing fan base, the series has covered about 83 episodes since its debut on February 24, 2025.
All episodes are available to stream on Paramount+; however, CBS's sudden decision to hold the show was not explained by the channel. Moreover, producer Michele Van Jean also refused to provide any clarification to fans on the same.
Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers.
Beyond the Gates: How does the hiatus affect viewing?
The week-long rerun may help fans revisit the introductory arcs to refresh their memories. So far on the BTG storyline, Dani's affair with Andre has become public while Nicole's stable marriage has broken down. On one hand, Bill is navigating worsening medical conditions. On the other hand, Ted reaches out to Eva.
While Smitty and Martin face danger, Nicole asks Andre to end his relationship with Dani. As expected, this leads to a showdown between the sisters in their mother's presence. While Ashley is ready for a relationship with Andre, Hayley tries to lie to hold on to her marriage. Friday's episode, dated June 27, 2025, saw Leslie and Eva have a conciliatory meal together.
Also Read: I was disappointed that Beyond the Gates teased answers, but gave us more questions instead
Meanwhile, Kat and Jacob discussed evidence on a nearby table when Kat mouthed threatening words to the mother-daughter duo. Elsewhere, at Joey's casino, Bill sent Martin away as he met the blackmailer. However, Bill threatened the criminal with dire consequences if the latter didn't back away.
On the other side of town, Chelsea and Madison tried to connect romantically when Allison arrived with a fresh offer of romance for Chelsea.
Also Read: Beyond the Gates: Complete list of comings in June 2025
What is likely to happen in the upcoming fresh episodes of Beyond the Gates?
After the brief break for the week of June 30, 2025, BTG will resume the ongoing storyline on July 7, 2025. The upcoming new episodes will find enemies joining forces as Hayley and Leslie come together to plot against the Dupree family.
Smitty's investigation leads him to a connection between Detective Marcel and Vernon. While this may leave the Dupree family vulnerable, Smitty and Jacob may also unearth Martin's secret in the upcoming episodes. Meanwhile, Naomi may call her husband to the hospital for an emergency. This could be related to Bill's health.
Elsewhere, Doug and Vanessa will spend some time at the bar while Joey and Randy will be around. Meanwhile, Dani may find out about Andre and Ashley's date and glare at them at the bar.
Tune in to Beyond the Gates on July 7, 2025, to catch the upcoming arcs as the storyline moves forward.