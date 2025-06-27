Beyond the Gates: Complete list of comings in June 2025

June 2025 kept Fairmont Crest busy as Beyond the Gates aired a string of casting moves that widened the circle of players on screen. New hires stepped in, a few familiar names returned, and the pace in each episode felt quicker as a result.

As the drama films weeks ahead, some entries taped in May drifted into the early part of June. All of them count. Some of the newbies or returns on the soap this month include Jason Vendryes as Kenneth, DaSan Onyx Frazier as Zack, Bonita Brisker as Sharon, and Malachi Malik as Chief Elon Hawthorne.

The list below sorts every arrival and return seen between June 2 and June 27.

Complete list of comings on Beyond the Gates in June 2025

1) Jason Vendryes as Kenneth

Jason Vendryes first showed up as the nameless busboy who whispered, “What color is your money?” In the episodes aired on June 1 and June 3, viewers learned he is Kenneth, brother to a man hurt two years ago in an accident tied to Martin Richardson.

Kenneth confronted Martin in the June 16 episode and kept pressing for answers through the month, placing Vendryes firmly in recurring territory.

2) Darryl W. Handy as Detective Marcel Malone

Darryl W. Handy brought Detective Marcel Malone back into focus on the June 16 episode of Beyond the Gates. Malone works the same secret that drives Kenneth. Scenes with Martin, plus Bradley “Smitty” Smith, deepened the police angle and hinted at wider legal fallout.

Handy appeared more than once in the week of June 23-27, confirming the detective is sticking around.

3) DaSan Onyx Frazier as Zack

DaSan Onyx Frazier debuted on June 12 as Zack, a quick-thinking aide in the Richardson household. Zack alerted Martin to a robbery that sparked a memory flash. The role links Zack to Martin’s guarded past, so further scenes look likely once the summer arc unwraps.

4) Kenjah McNeil as Dr. Madison Montgomery

The new doctor in town, played by Kenjah McNeil, arrived during the week of June 2-6. Dr. Madison Montgomery treats Bill Hamilton and shares quick chemistry with his daughter, Chelsea. By June 23, the pair had passed the first-date stage and were already planning another night out, giving McNeil steady screen time.

5) Drew Wigfall as Walker

Drew Wigfall popped in on June 9 as Walker. The part was small, yet it placed the actor inside ongoing business dealings in Fairmont Crest. Walker’s future appearances remain unannounced, but the introduction counts as a fresh face for June.

6) Bonita Brisker as Sharon

Bonita Brisker stepped onto the canvas on May 30, but her major impact landed the week of June 2-6. Sharon is the last living member of the Articulettes music group. Her first scenes with Anita Dupree were emotional and promised more band history to surface in the July episodes.

7) Derrick Hardy as Adam

Derrick Hardy showed up on the May 30 episode of the soap and carried on through June 2 in the role of Adam. Pamela Curtis tried to match him with Dani Dupree, only to meet a very reluctant response. Adam has not returned since that first week, yet remains on the roster for possible follow-ups on Beyond the Gates.

8) Destiny Love as Laura Peterson

Destiny Love returned during the week of June 2, playing Laura Peterson, the Richardson family assistant. Laura walked back into her office to a loud “surprise” from the household staff. She later asked Eva Thomas for help, teasing new subplots at the mansion.

9) Malachi Malik as Chief Elon Hawthorne

Malachi Malik made his first appearance as Chief of Police Elon Hawthorne in late June. The chief joined Detective Malone and others in a tense meeting about Martin’s hidden history. His rank positions him as a core authority figure should the cover-up widen on Beyond the Gates.

10) Timeca M. Seretti as Anastasia

Anastasia, the ever-talkative neighbor played by Timeca M. Seretti, did not air new scenes in June. Yet during a mid-June live stream, the actor stated she had taped material in July. Because Beyond the Gates films in advance, viewers should see Anastasia back in early fall.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

