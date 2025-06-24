What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (June 25, 2025)?

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming June 25, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that things will get dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that Bill Hamilton's former wife, Dani Dupree, will get extremely suspicious of his new partner, Hayley Lawson Hamilton, who had recently announced that she was pregnant with Bill's child.

Meanwhile, Nicole Richardson will confront Andre Richardson for dating his sister and keeping it from his family and friends for so long. In addition to these developments on the show, Martin Richardson will try his best to get rid of his dark past and be freed from the burden of keeping secrets from his close ones.

What to expect on the upcoming June 25, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming June 25, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Dani Dupree will continue getting suspicious regarding Hayley Lawson Hamilton's pregnancy. Recently, on the show, Dani and Bill Hamilton, her former husband, had been getting closer to each other.

Bill had been admitted to the hospital and had been suffering from a stroke, while Dani had regularly visited him and tried to boost his morale. Spoilers for the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates suggest that Dani will feel as though Hayley had been faking the news of her pregnancy to make sure that she got a trust fund from Bill and financial support.

Dani will be shown thinking that the only reason why Hayley had announced her conception was to try to keep Bill in her life. Spoilers suggest that Dani might go one step forward and confront Hayley regarding her true intentions with the news of her unborn child.

Recently, on the show, Nicole Richardson, Dani's sister, had found out that she had been in a relationship with Nicole's nephew, Andre Richardson. In the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates, Nicole will confront Andre and make it clear to him that she did not approve of his connection with Dani.

Nicole had already made it clear that she was upset that Dani had lied to her about her relationship status with Andre. Dani tried to reason with Nicole and explained that the only reason she felt it was okay to date him was because Nicole was related to him only by marriage and was his aunt.

In addition to these developments, spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that Martin Richardson will have a hard time. He had been trying to get hold of Kenneth, the busboy at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, who had claimed to know everything about his dark past.

Kenneth had asked Martin for a hundred thousand dollars to make sure that his secret remained a secret and did not see the light of day. Spoilers reveal that in the coming episode, Martin will go to any length to make sure that his secret remains hidden and especially does not reach the ear of his partner, Bradley Smitty Smith. Martin will try to do everything in his power to bury all his old past secrets.

Viewers can get episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

