Beyond The Gates recap (June 5, 2025): Anita and Sharon's reunion ends badly while Laura gets help from an unlikely ally

In the June 5, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic between the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Anita Dupree made a final decision regarding the Articulettes reunion and shared it with her husband, Vernon Dupree. Laura Peterson got help from an unlikely ally on her first day back working for the Richardsons.

In addition to these developments, Jacob Hawthorne and others at the police department ended up getting some solid evidence and proof against Leslie Thomas and tried their best to incriminate her for the crimes that she had committed in Fairmont Crest Estates.

Everything that happened on the June 5, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the June 5, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, at the Dupree mansion, Anita Dupree shared her true feelings regarding the reunion of her former girl band, the Articulettes, with Vernon Dupree. Anita was shown reliving the pain of having lost the fourth and founding member of their band, Barbara, due to suicide, and ended up deciding to call off the reunion with Tracy and Sharon since it was becoming too painful for her.

However, on Beyond The Gates, she did not end up calling her agent to inform that she was not going to be doing the reunion. Vernon shared with her that one of the reasons why she had not yet informed her agent was because, deep down, she still wanted the reunion to happen with her former bandmates. Anita shared that she had taken her break from the Articulettes right after Barbara's suicide and used that time to make her solo career in the music industry solid.

Tracy and Sharon had been extremely hurt and felt betrayed that instead of spending time together mourning their bandmate, Anita had focused on her self-serving needs. Over at Orphey Gene's, Tracy shared with Sharon that Anita had called off the reunion, and the two headed over to the Dupree mansion to meet with Anita.

Anita, Sharon, and Tracy had an ugly confrontation regarding past mistakes, and eventually Anita announced that their band, the Articulettes, was just as dead as Barbara was and showed the two of them her door. Right after Tracy and Sharon exited, Anita burst into tears.

Laura Peterson was finally released from the hospital and went to the Richardson family mansion for her first day back at work as an assistant. She was surprised to find a surprise party waiting for her, thrown by Nicole Richardson and Katherine "Kat" Richardson.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Ted Richardson and Eva Thomas shared a father-daughter meal at Uptown and bonded with each other. Eva shared that things were going smoothly at the salon where she had been working, and Samantha Richardson was one of her regular customers. Ted Richardson spoke about his former affair with Leslie Thomas and owned up to his faults.

He admitted that it took two adults for the affair to happen, and he was also equally at fault. Eva left the table after getting a text message and ran into Nicole on her way out. Ted and Nicole met and made small talk.

