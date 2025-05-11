Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 12 to May 16, 2025)

Beyond The Gates, CBS's newest soap opera, premiered on February 24, 2025. Set in the fictional community of Fairmont Crest, the soap was created by Michele Van Jean and focuses on themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, and scandals. Beyond The Gates revolves around the lives of the members of the Dupree family.

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates from May 12, 2025, to May 16, 2025, reveal that things are about to take a dramatic turn in Fairmont Crest. Leslie Thomas tries to exact revenge on her daughter Eva Thomas, Dani Dupree shares some tender moments with her sister Nicole Dupree, who may find out about her relationship with Andre Richardson, while Martin Richardson struggles with the consequences of keeping a secret for years.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates from May 12, 2025, to May 16, 2025

1) Leslie Thomas's revenge plan against her daughter, Eva Thomas

In the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates from May 12, 2025, to May 16, 2025, spoilers reveal that Leslie Thomas has some harsh words for her daughter Eva, who is spending time with her biological father, Ted Richardson. Meanwhile, her mother ends up meeting with her at the diner and harshly rebukes her for choosing Ted and Nicole over her.

Leslie is likely to try to exact some revenge against Eva alongside Katherine "Kat" Richardson. Spoilers reveal that Leslie may also imply that Eva is the one behind Laura Peterson's road accident, which, in reality, Leslie caused to try to make sure that Eva got entry into the Richardson family.

2) Dani Dupree spends time with Pamela Curtis, and Nicole Dupree finds out about her and Andre Richardson

Spoilers reveal that Dani Dupree spends time with her best friend, Pamela Curtis, and the two discuss details regarding their new and upcoming business venture, which is the Dupree-Curtis Modeling Agency. Meanwhile, Dani also spends time intimately with Andre Richardson, the man she has been seeing recently.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree's sister, Nicole Richardson, may end up getting some hints regarding Dani and Andre's dalliance once she questions Dani about what's going on between her and Andre. Spoilers reveal that Nicole may potentially end up finding out about their relationship, but she does not approve of them.

3) Martin Richardson struggles with a secret that he has had to keep from his family for years

Recently on Beyond The Gates, Martin Richardson has been seen struggling with having nightmares whenever he goes to sleep, regarding a secret that he has had to keep from his husband, Smitty, and his family for years. His marriage has also been affected as a result of this. When Ted and Nicole's affair details are spilled at the Fairmont Crest Country Club by Leslie, Martin finds out that Ted used to visit Leslie and take Martin, who was a baby then, along with them to cafes.

In the upcoming week's episodes of the show, Martin's secret can potentially finally be revealed to the members of the Dupree family. Spoilers reveal that the details of the secret can ruin Martin's life as well as his professional career.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

