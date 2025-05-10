Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from May 12 to 16, 2025

In the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, a string of intense moments is expected to unfold in the show's storyline, leading to shocking twists and turns. The Dupree family will struggle to handle a series of betrayals, while Eva will try to hold on to what she has left. On the other hand, Kat will prepare for war, refusing to let Eva claim a place in the family.

The episodes of the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates from last week presented a series of emotional rollercoasters. Leslie visited the Dupree family mansion to talk to the family members. Nicole confronted Ted and asked him about his past affair with Leslie.

In the meantime, Chelsea met Anita and Vernon to talk about what happened at Ted and Nicole's anniversary party. Elsewhere, Eva tried to apologize to everyone for all the pain she had caused. Lastly, when Eva challenged Leslie for ruining Ted and Nicole's event, the latter asked her to leave.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from May 12 to 16, 2025

Monday, May 12: The Duprees struggle to deal with a cascade of betrayals

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, everyone in the Dupree family struggles to cope with a series of betrayals. On the other hand, Eva desperately tries to hold on to what little she has left.

It is expected that Kat’s growing suspicion will set the stage for more drama that could threaten to fracture the family beyond repair.

Tuesday, May 13: The Duprees reclaim their power at the country club

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, the Duprees initiate a bold attempt to reclaim their power by making a defiant appearance at the country club. Also, Eva tries her best to make a final plea to Leslie for her mother’s love.

Next on the show, Martin begins to uncover the truth behind a haunting memory that could completely destroy the family’s legacy.

Wednesday, May 14: Kat prepares for war against Eva

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, the Duprees find themselves in a tough spot, stuck between old dreams and new truths. In a shocking twist, Eva walks into the lion’s den hoping for a second chance after the chaos she caused.

The spoilers reveal that Dani will be reigniting a forbidden flame. Lastly, it is expected that Kat will prepare for war and refuse to let Eva claim a place in the family.

Thursday, May 15: Eva looks for a connection on her birthday

As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progresses, Eva looks for a connection on her birthday. Kat turns the tables by making a move that could ultimately bring Leslie down and expose her deeds.

Elsewhere, Ashley and Derek experience a growing divide as they face issues in their relationship. Both of them struggle to find out if love is enough to hold them together.

Friday, May 16: Dani and Pamela chase a risky dream

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Dani and Pamela go after a new dream that could end up being a bit risky for them. Meanwhile, Doug finds himself in a difficult position as he is out of options. Kat approaches Leslie and closes in on her. Later, Nicole thinks about making a life-altering move.

As tensions escalate and long-buried secrets come to light in the show's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

