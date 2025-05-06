Beyond The Gates recap (May 5, 2025): Leslie gets an earful from the Dupree family, Nicole blasts Ted, and Kat calls Eva a parasite

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, premiered on February 24, 2025. Created by Michele Van Jean, the story takes place in the fictional Fairmont Crest Estates and revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, and family feuds. It focuses on the lives of the Dupree family members, who are considered to be Black royalty.

In the latest episode of Beyond The Gates that aired on May 5, 2025, the plot got more dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Leslie Thomas went over to the Dupree family mansion to speak with all the family members, and Anita Dupree gave a piece of her mind to Leslie. Meanwhile, Nicole Richardson confronted Ted Richardson about the affair that he had with Leslie decades ago.

Everything that happened on the May 5, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 5 episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie went over to the Dupree family mansion to share her version of the story with Anita Dupree, Vernon Dupree, Dani Dupree, Chelsea Hamilton, and Martin Richardson. Leslie had gone over to their house expecting that she would be able to leave as soon as her narration was done.

However, things happened differently. Both Vernon and his daughter Dani got angry with Leslie. They exclaimed how she would eventually end up getting tired of listening to herself and then exit. Martin, Ted and Nicole's son, was so furious that he would have probably ended up shoving Leslie if not for his grandparents, who held him back.

Leslie handed over a DNA test and Eva Thomas's birth certificate, which proved that everything she had claimed was indeed true. She told the Duprees that all she wanted was for her daughter Eva to have a healthy bonding with her biological family and for Ted to accept her as her own. Leslie stressed the fact that Eva was not to blame for this fiasco.

Leslie attempted to leave the mansion after saying everything that she had to, however, Anita Dupree stopped her from leaving. She told her how disappointed she was with Leslie's behavior, and knew that the only reason why she revealed the secret publicly was because she wanted revenge. She also criticized her for having used Eva as a pawn in her game.

Anita told her how she felt that a mother should never put her child through something like this. She warned Leslie about how she perceived her actions as a direct attack on the Duprees and reminded her that their community would never forget her act of war on them.

Later on Beyond The Gates, Nicole confronted Ted, telling him how she felt that she had been cheated for the last twenty years in their marriage. At the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Katherine Kat Richardson had a huge fight with Eva Thomas and made her feel like she did not belong to their family.

Kat reminded her that in her eyes, she was a parasite, and she would also feel apathy for her. Martin had a meltdown in his apartment and shared his woes with his husband, Smitty.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

