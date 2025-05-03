Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from May 5 to 9, 2025

In the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, a series of dramatic events is expected to unravel in the show's storyline, leading to shocking turns and twists. Leslie’s venomous revelations about Ted being Eva's father push the Duprees and Richardsons to their breaking points.
Meanwhile, Nicole struggled to deal with what she learned about Ted's betrayal. Later, Eva struggles to make amends while Kat experiences a life-changing moment.
The episodes of Beyond the Gates from last week delivered a string of emotional rollercoasters. Naomi struggled to earn the trust of her new client, who remained skeptical despite Naomi's best efforts. Ashley and Derek navigated the awkward days of living together and faced some unexpected challenges.
In the meantime, the Dupree family gathered to celebrate Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party. However, the part took a wild turn when Leslie exposed Ted and revealed that Eva was Ted's daughter. Later, Bill became anxious, fearing that his role in Ted’s deception would be exposed.
Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from May 5 to 9, 2025
Monday, May 5: Leslie's explosive revelations rock Fairmont Crest
At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, everyone in Fairmont Crest struggles to deal with the aftermath of Ted and Nicole's anniversary party. When everyone learns that Ted is Eva's father, the entire community of Fairmont Crest is expected to be rocked to the core.
Leslie’s explosive statements push the Duprees and Richardsons to their breaking points. Relationships and loyalties get tested as the whole family struggles to accept the truth.
Tuesday, May 6: The show will be pre-empted for the coverage of a sports program (UEFA)
There are a lot of dramatic events unfolding in the CBS soap opera's storyline. However, there will be no premiere of Beyond the Gates on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, for the coverage of a sports program (UEFA).
Wednesday, May 7: The show will be pre-empted for the coverage of a sports program (UEFA)
In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, things will get even more intense due to the ongoing drama in the show. However, there is bad news for the viewers as it is the second day of UEFA coverage. The show has been pre-empted again on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for the coverage of a sports program (Union of European Football Associations).
Thursday, May 8: Nicole struggles to deal with Ted's betrayal
As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progresses, Nicole is expected to find herself in a difficult position as she struggles to accept Ted's betrayal. She is unable to digest the fact that Ted was Eva's father. Ted's secret impacts more than just his marriage.
When Bill's hidden role in burying Ted's secret comes to the surface, the Dupree, Hamilton, and Richardson families question old relationships and reevaluate loyalties.
Friday, May 9: Leslie's actions put Eva in a tough spot
By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, the Dupree family tries to recover from the drama about Ted's betrayal. Eva finds herself in a difficult position due to Leslie’s actions.
It is expected that Eva will try to make amends for her role in what went down in Fairmont Crest. On the other hand, Kat experiences a life-altering moment. She witnesses an intimate moment that could change her life forever.
As tensions rise and hidden truths emerge in the daytime drama's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.
Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.