Beyond The Gates recap (May 1, 2025): Leslie ruins Ted and Nicole's marriage, and Eva tries to salvage their anniversary party

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, aired on daytime television on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Van Jean. The show focuses on the lives of the wealthy Dupree family and revolves around themes of business rivalries, family feuds, scandals, romance, and business rivalries. Beyond The Gates is set in the fictional community of Fairmont Crest Estates.

In the May 1, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely tense at the Fairmont Crest Country Club. Ted and Nicole Richardson were shown having a lot of fun at their marriage anniversary party, while Leslie ended up gatecrashing the event to try to ruin it. Dani Dupree shared some heartfelt moments with Andre and discussed the progression of their relationship with him.

Everything that happened in the May 1, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

In the May 1, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie and Eva were shown getting ready to attend the wedding anniversary party of Ted and Nicole Richardson. Eva tried to warn her mother to stay away from trouble and not to end up doing something malicious against the couple, however, Leslie seemed adamant and did not pay any heed to Eva's advice.

The night before the party, Ted gave Nicole a pre-anniversary gift necklace. The gift was extremely thoughtful and touched Nicole's heart since the necklace was a match to the earrings that he had gifted Nicole the night their daughter, Katherine Kat Richardson, was born.

At the party, Kat shared with Anita and Vernon Dupree how her parents' strong marriage gave her high standards in interpersonal relationships. She explained how this had helped her when Tomas asked her to convince Naomi to drop the s*xual harassment lawsuit against Bill Hamilton.

Dani Dupree was shown preparing to attend Nicole and Ted's party alongside Andre. The two of them shared some heartfelt moments together with a kiss however, Dani's mind wandered to a similar night that she had shared with Bill Hamilton.

She had a conversation with Andre regarding whether the two of them were ready for their family members to find out about their relationship. Neither of them were opposed to the idea, but Dani asked Andre to deal with this later.

The two of them continued to flirt at the party as well, and Andre was shown taking many pictures of Dani throughout the event. After a point, Dani protested and said that everyone around them would end up getting suspicious about their relationship, confirming that she did not seem to be ready to go public with their relationship just yet.

Leslie locked Eva up in a supply closet and asked her to stay there until her mission had been successful. However, after a while, better sense prevailed to Eva and she ended up siding with Ted and Nicole and tried to get them out of the party before Leslie had a chance to reveal anything regarding the affair that she had with Ted years ago.

Leslie locked Eva up again, but she was freed by one of Ted's friends, called Carlton. As soon as she re-entered the party, she saw that her mother had already ended up asking Ted Richardson to reveal to everyone how well he knew her from his past.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

