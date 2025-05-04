Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Leslie's secret unravel, Eva confront Ted, and Nicole's emotional journey

Beyond the Gates preview for the upcoming episodes, set to air from May 5 to May 9, 2025, shows the continued drama at Ted and Nicole's anniversary celebration. It is because the repercussions of Leslie's honesty are now at the forefront.

Ad

While the Dupree and Richardson families try to come to terms, the weekly preview depicts intense showdowns, emotional awakenings, and battles for power that can redefine the social hierarchy of Fairmont Crest. Leslie's lie, which began decades ago, begins spinning out of her hands.

Elsewhere, Eva asks Ted about the truth behind his past actions, and Nicole must untangle a marriage destroyed by cheating. Read on to learn more about what's in store for the viewers next week.

Ad

Trending

Leslie's truth rocks Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates

Ad

Leslie's discovery of her past with Ted shakes the Dupree and Richardson families to their core. What was supposed to be a happy celebration now has loved ones questioning everything they thought they knew. The residents of Fairmont Crest will witness long-standing loyalties torn apart as they get to learn the reality behind the lies.

Leslie seems ready to face the consequences, while Ted finds himself in trouble not just for the affair itself, but for the subsequent long-term cover-up. The revelation that he fathered a child, Eva, during his marriage, and kept it hidden, has led others to question his public image as a faithful husband and civic leader. With this backlash, Ted can probably be isolated from his own family.

Ad

Eva demands Ted's accountability on Beyond the Gates

Eva, living proof of Ted's unfaithfulness, will no longer stand by and let her mother exact revenge on her behalf. She will take action, now that she knows her father. She will confront Ted and make him deal with the repercussions of what he has done.

Ad

While so, Eva will attempt to create an attachment to her half-sister Kat by providing DNA results as conclusive evidence of blood relation. Kat's response, however, is cool and lacking in hugs, and tension is mounting high; Eva feels alienated at all corners. She will, thus, be attracted to Andre Richardson in expectation of some emotional support.

Nicole suffers from an identity and trust crisis in Beyond the Gates

Nicole, recently celebrating what she thought was a strong marriage, is now heartbroken due to Ted's past actions. She laments to her sister Dani, acknowledging that she's unable to go on. As a psychiatrist, she's assisted others to heal from trauma, but now struggles to find her way out of her own.

Ad

Moreover, the apparent truth is that Bill Hamilton was earlier involved in the cover-up of Ted's affair. Not only was he Ted's attorney during the infidelity, but he also allegedly used threats and intimidation to silence Leslie. As this chapter opens anew, the trust between the Dupree and Hamilton families is likely to be questioned.

Ad

Kat sees something that will change her life on Beyond the Gates

Kat is already reeling from the fact that Eva is not who Kat thinks she is. Kat will find herself in an even more complex situation when she witnesses something that can change her life.

With a betrayal or a secret moment that reaches too close to home, Kat's future choices may have repercussions that last. Her self-confidence may waver as she realizes that possibly her world, too, has been built on lies.

Ad

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More