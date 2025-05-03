Beyond the Gates weekly update (April 28 to May 2, 2025): Chelsea questions her sexuality while Leslie reveals that Eva is Ted's daughter

In the previous week on the CBS soap opera, Beyond the Gates, a series of dramatic moments unraveled in the show's storyline, leading to shocking turns and twists. Chelsea arrived at Martin's house to discuss an important topic regarding her sexuality. She revealed that she felt attracted to a woman named Allison. She wanted to explore her sexuality, saying she could be gay or bisexual.

Meanwhile, Leslie and Eva got ready to attend Ted and Nicole's anniversary party. Eva warned Leslie not to do something malicious against Ted and Nicole, but Leslie did not pay attention to her words. The anniversary party took a wild turn when Leslie revealed that Eva was Ted's daughter. Nicole broke down after learning about Ted's betrayal.

Later, Leslie exposed Bill's involvement in burying Ted's secret. She explained that Bill had offered her money to get an abortion and threatened her with severe consequences if she refused. When everyone was shocked after learning about Ted's deception, Eva realized that her mother, Leslie, had lied about everything.

Beyond the Gates weekly update for episodes aired from April 28 to May 2, 2025

Chelsea questioned her sexuality

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Chelsea showed up at Martin's house to talk about an important topic regarding her sexuality. During the April 28, 2025, episode of the show, she revealed that she felt an instant attraction towards a woman named Allison. She opened up about meeting Allison during one of the times she got intimate with her married couple friends.

Chelsea questioned her sexuality and explained that she felt she could be gay or bisexual. She remarked that she wanted to explore her sexuality. Later, Chelsea met Allison at Uptown to talk about her feelings.

Surprisingly, Allison admitted that she felt something special between them. As they continued their conversation, Allison revealed that she was open to the idea of getting together with Chelsea and spending intimate moments with her.

Anita opened up to Vernon

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Anita and Vernon met at Uptown and had lunch together. Vernon attempted to convince her to consider taking her agent's offer. He encouraged her to make a comeback in the music industry. He supported her and appreciated the beautiful voice she had.

In the April 28, 2025, episode of the soap opera, Anita opened up to Vernon about why she was hesitant about the situation. She told him about the band she used to be a part of. She revealed that their band broke up, and she was on bad terms with the members. She also talked about being ashamed of how she had treated Tracy and Sharon.

Leslie revealed that Eva was Ted's daughter

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, the Dupree family gathered to celebrate Ted and Nicole's anniversary party. As Leslie and Eva got ready to attend the anniversary party on May 1, 2025, episode, the latter warned her mother, Leslie, not to do something malicious to spoil the event. However, Leslie did not pay heed to Eva's words.

Ted and Nicole's anniversary party took a wild turn when Leslie exposed Ted's secret in the May 2, 2025, episode of the soap opera. Leslie revealed that Ted was Eva's father. Nicole was shocked and heartbroken after learning about Ted's betrayal. Everyone in Fairmont Crest struggled to digest the news that Leslie dropped in the middle of Ted and Nicole's anniversary party.

She explained that she got pregnant and approached Ted for help. However, Ted turned her down, and Bill offered her money for an abortion. Leslie exposed Bill's involvement in burying Ted's deadly secret. She revealed that Bill threatened her with severe consequences if she refused to get an abortion.

Later, Leslie said Bill warned her that her child would not be safe and also mentioned things like black market adoption. She confirmed that Eva was Ted's daughter. When everyone in the scene struggled to digest the harsh truth, Eva realized that Leslie had lied about everything.

Other major developments in the storyline of Beyond the Gates

As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progressed, Ashley and Derek spent their day moving in together into an apartment. During the April 28, 2025, episode of the daytime drama, Ashley grew concerned about how they would make space for the junk that Derek had accumulated.

She was also worried about sharing one bathroom during similar work shifts. Ashley and Derek were excited about moving in together, but they started facing unexpected troubles.

On the other hand, Dani prepared to attend Ted and Nicole's anniversary party with Andre during the May 1, 2025, episode. Andre and Dani shared an intimate moment. As they kissed each other, Dani recalled a similar moment she had shared with Bill.

Later, Dani and Andre discussed whether they were ready for their family members to find out about their relationship. Although the two of them were not opposed to the idea, Dani suggested that they would deal with this later.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

