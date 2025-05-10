Beyond the Gates weekly update (May 5 to 9, 2025): Nicole feels like a failure, while Dani confronts Bill

Beyond the Gates is the latest addition to the world of Soap Operas. This brand-new daytime television series came out on February 24, 2025. The soap opera is set in a fictional gated society that only caters to the elite living just outside of D.C.

Ad

The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the people living in the Farimont Crest, primarily focusing on the Dupree Family, one of the most affluent families in the community.

This past week on Beyond the Gates, fans witnessed a lot of drama. As in the week before that, Leslie gatecrashed the wedding anniversary party of Ted and Nicole and stirred up major conflict. This week, the tension remained high, and Nicole felt betrayed.

Ad

Trending

Later, Leslie and Eva got into a huge argument, leading Eva to move out. Meanwhile, Dani chose to step up and confront y Bill and his invovemt in the scenario.

However, this week, viewers saw a little less of the Beyond the Gates World, as the episodes of May 6th and 7th got preempted due to the UEFA Champions League coverage.

Nicole felt betrayed and felt like a failure on Beyond the Gates

Ad

This week, tensions rose as Leslie surprised Nicole at her anniversary party, leading her to feel betrayed. Nicole thought she had a perfect marriage, unlike her friends in society, who are in a complex relationship with their spouses. She not only felt betrayed by Ted but also by Eva, as she defended her daughter Kat, which left her with an uneasy feeling.

Later, in Beyond the Gates, Dani goes to her sister to offer comfort during this time, empathizing with Nicole's feelings. However, Nicole expresses that she feels like a failure. She also remarks that she feels that she has disappointed their parents, even though they had a perfect marriage.

Ad

Upon listening this Anita and Vernon comfort and support her. They express that they are proud of their daughters.

Dani Confronts Bill and Ted

Ad

This week, Bill had to face a lot of confrontations, first from Ted and later with Dani. As it was revealed that Bill Hamilton had threatened Leslie and her unborn child to stay out of the family, Ted confronted him. Bill simply acknowledged the threat but insisted he had done nothing to harm her or anyone.

Later, Dani arrived at his and Haeley's apartment and questioned him, why and what else he had hidden from her. She also makes a stop at Ted's place to warn him. She exclaims that Nicole is too kind-hearted, but expresses that she will seek revenge.

Ad

Leslie and Eva's confrontation

Ad

After the big reveal at the anniversary party, Eva snaps at her mother for defying her. In response, Leslie lashes out at her, reminding her that she was the one who raised her. Leslie expresses that she feels betrayed by her daughter. Later, Eva packs up her things at the hospital and moves out of Leslie's apartment.

Later, Ted helps Eva find a new place to live and a job. However, he reminds her that he hasn't forgiven her, but was trying to be a present father in her life. Eva was upset but understood his feelings and the reasons behind the same.

Ad

Kat warns Tomas

Kat, who has been suspicious about Eva since she arrived in Fairmont Crest, snaps at Eva at the Country Club. She reminds her that she has no place in their family.

Later, in Beyond the Gates, she also warns Tomas to stay away from Eva and not associate with her. Despite the warning, Eva was seen having a conversation with Tomas, where he held her hand while she was crying. Unbeknownst to them, Kat was standing behind them and saw him comforting her.

Ad

New episodes of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates are available on the CBS Network and Paramount+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More