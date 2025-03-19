What role does Alex Alegria play in Beyond the Gates? Everything you need to know 

Alex Alegria plays the role of Tomas Navarro in the CBS daytime soap opera, Beyond the Gates. The show debuted on February 24, 2025, featuring an all-Black leading cast. Breaking new ground, it has quickly become a fan favorite. The plot revolves around the Dupree family and other members of Fairmont Crest.

Alex Alegria's character, Tomas Navarro, is a young associate at Bill Hamilton's law firm. He first appeared in episode 4, which aired on February 27, 2025, and has been a recurring presence. As the show progresses, Tomas becomes the central figure in many storylines.

Tomas Navarro's storyline on Beyond the Gates

The character of Tomas Navarro is introduced in the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, portrayed by actor Alex Alegria. Tomas is a young and handsome lawyer working as an associate at Bill Hamilton's law firm. As a young lawyer, he is navigating his life in the Fairmont Crest. He is an ambitious lawyer who is determined to make his name in the community.

Tomas first appears at Bill and Haley's wedding, where he meets with Katherine Richardson (Bill's niece from his ex-wife, Dani). Katherine (Kat) is a businesswoman who tends to look down on those she sees as beneath her social station.

In recent episodes of Beyond the Gates, Tomas is seen discussing some legal matters with Bill in his office. After sorting those matters, Bill mentions that he is happy to leave the office for a while and go on his honeymoon. Tomas wishes him well, asks him to be at ease, and tells him that he will take care of everything in his absence.

Later, he asks Bill if he is okay with asking Kat out on a date. To which, he replies that he doesn't want to police him in such matters, and if he wants to play with fire, it's his call. After bidding him goodbye, Tomas calls Kat to ask her out on a date, but Kat replies she will be out of town for business. However, she suggests that once she returns, she could cook him dinner. To which he happily responds with a yes.

In the latest episode of Beyond the Gates, fans saw the first date of the two, where Kat asks him about what it is like working with her former uncle Bill. Tomas replies that Bill is a complicated person, and he likes him because he gave him a blessing to see her. Kat laughs at the thought of Bill and Tomas talking about her.

Later, as their date progresses, the two hit it off with their fun conversation over food and drinks, and they share a kiss. However, before they proceed any further, Kat gives him a heads-up that she is a virgin.

More about Alex Alegria, who plays Tomas on Beyond the Gates

While Alex was in college pursuing a degree he had no interest in, he discovered his passion for acting and dropped out of college. He later studied the craft of acting, honing his skills and becoming a skilled actor.

Apart from playing Tomas Navarro on Beyond the Gates, he has appeared in other projects such as A Score to Settle, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Intelligence, and Audition Life.

Interested viewers can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

