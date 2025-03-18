Beyond the Gates spoilers: Kat confronts Eva, Jacob's mission turns deadly, and Naomi faces a moral dilemma

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates is set to air on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. In this episode, Naomi finds herself in a difficult situation, where she might need to sue her father, Bill. Meanwhile, Jacob's mission takes a turn when he heads out for a stakeout with Marcel. Later, Kat is unhappy with Eva when she wears her dress to an event.

In the recent episodes of Beyond the Gates, Ashley confronted Andre about her relationship with Derek when he attempted to kiss her. She made it clear to him that she was in love with Derek.

Meanwhile, Eva secretly listened to Ted asking Nicole to stop searching for Sherry. Elsewhere, Dani broke into Bill and Hayley's residence and messed things up. When Bill and Hayley realized it was Dani who destroyed their house, Hayley angrily threatened Dani and warned her.

With everything happening in Fairmont Crest, fans await to watch what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates: Naomi struggles with a moral crisis

In Tuesday's episode, airing on March 18, 2025, Naomi deals with a personal clash after taking on a case that might hit a little too close to home. In her new case, she needs to go after his father's law firm. As fans of the show are already aware that Naomi is known for being a good lawyer in town, her new case seems to invite more trouble for her.

Naomi is expected to end up suing Bill Hamilton, her father. While pursuing the case, she will face a moral dilemma that will make her question her own choice and shake things up in Fairmont Crest.

According to the storyline of Beyond the Gates, Naomi is already angry with her father for breaking their family. She has not been in good terms with Bill since he dumped her mother, Dani, for Hayley. As she declares war against him, fans are eager to watch the consequences of her actions.

Beyond the Gates: Eva's actions make Kat unhappy while Jacob's mission takes a dangerous turn

Meanwhile on Beyond the Gates, it seems that things are about to go south between Kat and Eva. Kat is not going to be happy when she learns that Eva wore her dress to the Distinguished Service event that honored her mother, Nicole.

Kat expresses her displeasure over Kat's actions. However, things take a turn when it is revealed that Nicole told Eva to grab one of Kat's dresses for the event. With Kat getting furious, Nicole might have to calm down her daughter.

Moreover, viewers are also looking forward to the moment when it gets disclosed that Eva is Kat's half-sister since she is Ted's biological daughter. This storyline leaves fans wondering how Kat would react to this shocking news.

Later in Beyond the Gates, Jacob's mission is about to turn deadly as he walks right into trouble. Jacob's new mission starts as he goes on a stakeout. Jacob was previously excited to pair up with Marcel, the legendary detective. However, things do not go as Jacob would have expected.

Jacob may need to push back if he wants to earn the elder cop's respect. Their mission could lead to danger if they are not careful enough, which is yet to be seen.

With the latest developments, fans await to find out about the aftermath of Naomi's actions as she sues her father. Additionally, how Jacob manages to handle the situation when his mission takes a dangerous turn.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

