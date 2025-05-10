What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (May 12, 2025)?

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, aired on February 24, 2025, and was created by the veteran Michele Van Jean. The show is set in the fictional community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington, and focuses on the lives of the members of the Dupree family. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of business rivalries, family feuds, romantic relationships, and scandals.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming May 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that it will be a dramatic day for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Katherine Kat Richardson will have a revenge plan ready for Eva Thomas, while Eva will try to hold on to whatever little she has left of family and friends.

What to expect from the upcoming May 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming May 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Katherine Kat Richardson, Ted Richardson, and Nicole Richardson's daughter, will be seen trying to hatch a plan to exact revenge on Eva Thomas. Kat had suspicions about Eva right from when she joined the Richardson family as their family assistant.

Recently, at Ted and Nicole's marriage anniversary party, Eva's mother, Leslie, revealed to the entire Richardson and Dupree family that she and Ted had shared an affair decades ago, which ended up in her conceiving Eva. Leslie's revelation fractured Kat's parents' marriage, angered her further. She wanted to punish Eva since she had also been involved in Leslie's plan for this coup.

Spoilers reveal that Kat will fail to understand that while Eva knew of Leslie's malicious plans, she had been manipulated and brainwashed by her mother. In addition, at the party, right before Leslie revealed her news, Eva tried her best to make sure that Ted and Nicole left the venue of the event.

In the upcoming May 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Katherine Kat Richardson will try to formulate a plan to try to get revenge on Eva. On May 9, 2025, an episode of the show, Kat also sees Eva and Tomas Navarro sharing some tender moments together. Kat will have a breakdown in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Eva Thomas will try to hold onto whoever she has left to trust in Fairmont Crest Estates. Her biological father, Ted, had recently found out that Eva was his daughter. She had gone over to his hotel room and discussed how hard everything seemed to be for her, and he had assured her that he would do everything in his power to make sure that the two of them shared a strong bond and relationship.

Spoilers reveal that in the coming episode, she will spend time with Ted Richardson. The Dupree family will get together to discuss the aftermath of the disastrous wedding anniversary party of Ted and Nicole. The family had been dealing with a lot following the revelation of Ted's affair, Bill Hamilton's involvement in the affair, and Andre's statement of knowing details about the affair prior to the news becoming public.

Vernon, Anita, Dani, Chelsea, and Nicole will get together and support each other while also trying to figure out what their next best step could be.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

