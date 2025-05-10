Beyond the Gates preview sees Eva reconnect with her dad, Leslie plot revenge, and Dani’s affair gets exposed

Beyond the Gates weekly preview for May 12–16 guarantees a huge shock in Fairmont Crest as sweeps persist. Eva Thomas will continue to attempt to form a bond with her biological father, Ted Richardson, but her mother, Leslie, will not let bygones be bygones.

Rather, she'll start a revenge plan that can devastate her daughter's already bruised reputation. Simultaneously, Kat Richardson becomes increasingly suspicious, moving her closer to discovering Leslie's greatest secret.

Dani Dupree's secret affair with Andre Richardson will no longer be hidden in other places. Nicole Richardson will notice something is wrong with her sister, and soon enough, the truth will be revealed.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for Beyond the Gates

Eva binds with Ted, but Leslie fires back on Beyond the Gates

Eva will be caught trying to start fresh with Ted, assuming her new role in his life and exuding a polished, together vibe. Their father-daughter bond will grow as the two become closer.

But not everyone is happy with Eva's turnaround. Her mother, Leslie, will confront her at Orphey Gene's diner in a rage, accusing her of taking sides. Eva's guilt will be evident, but Leslie won't care about reconciliation. Instead, she'll attack Eva's public image and personal relationships by circulating a lethal rumor.

Leslie's frame-up plan unfolds on Beyond the Gates

Leslie's vendetta will stop short of callous words. She'll attempt to convince Kat Richardson that Eva was the perpetrator of Laura Peterson's automobile mishap. Leslie appears to be the offender in real life, but she will play the circumstances to make everyone else think so.

Kat will begin searching for information, and suspicion will only mount. Throughout the week, she will be seen readying herself to confront Leslie face to face. Her quest for the truth will turn into an open family war as more and more information about Laura's accident keeps surfacing.

Dani and Andre's affair becomes public information on Beyond the Gates

While the Richardsons are assailed by scandal, the Dupree family, too, will be propelled into the whirlwind of controversy. Dani and Andre's forbidden love affair will be exposed as Nicole gets her antennae raised.

Nicole will confront Dani with a demand to explain, and when Dani tries to brush aside the situation, her body will give her away. The promo photos seal the affair; Dani and Andre are in a compromising position, laughing and having a romantic moment in bed.

Nicole and Kat plot their next move on Beyond the Gates

Nicole’s decision about handling Dani’s affair could reshape her entire dynamic with her sister. Still dealing with her heartbreak over Ted’s betrayal, Nicole may see the situation as a way to reclaim some control or shift the focus away from her drama.

Meanwhile, Kat’s investigation into Leslie will reach a turning point. As Kat gathers evidence and pieces together the truth, she'll be closer to exposing Leslie for what she has done. A bold move from Kat by the end of the week could finally expose the family's long-standing secrets.

Big debut and shifting alliances ahead on Beyond the Gates

Thursday also brings the addition of Keith D. Robinson as Dr. Ted Richardson. His visit promises to rattle the show, as Eva continues to learn where she is in his life. But with tensions among Leslie, Kat, and Eva reaching a boiling point, the picturesque reunion might not last long.

Meanwhile, Dani and Pamela will set their sights on a new dream, even as Dani’s personal life hangs in the balance. With secrets unraveling and betrayals stacking up, Beyond the Gates is headed toward an explosive conclusion in May sweeps.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

