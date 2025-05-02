Beyond the Gates family tree, explained

CBS's revolutionary new show for daily soap fans, Beyond the Gates, is a unique presentation showcasing the lives of prosperous and privileged Black Americans. The daytime soap premiered on February 24, 2025. Michelle Val Jean, who is also the showrunner and a co-writer, created the concept.
At the pivot of the show's plot is the prestigious Dupree family, often referred to as Black aristocracy. The family holds power and commands respect from the community in which they inhabit. They reside in the posh area of suburban Washington, D.C., near Maryland. Their exclusivity is emphasized by the gated community that welcomes very few.
Most of the filming of Beyond the Gates is done in the Assembly Studios of Atlanta, Georgia. For its production, CBS Studios collaborated with Procter & Gamble Studios and NAACP. The writing and the production team include well-known veterans like Robert Guza Jr., Steven Williford, Michael Pomarico, Sheila Duckworth, Julie Carruthers, Teresa Zimmerman, Ron Carlivati and many more.
The cast includes famous names such as Karla Mosley, Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Timon Kyle Durrett, Mike Manning, Daphnee Duplaix and more. The storyline focuses on relationship complexities and social dynamics within the African-American society.
Beyond the Gates: Family tree of the Fairmont Crest residents
The central Dupree family
First generation
- Vernon Dupree - The powerful patriarch of the family
- Anita Dupree - Vernon's wife and family matriarch
Second generation
- Nicole Dupree Richardson - The elder daughter of Anita and Vernon
- Dani Dupree - The younger daughter of Anita and Vernon
Third generation
- Martin Richardson - Nicole's son
- Kat Richardson - Nicole's daughter
- Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne - Dani's elder daughter
- Chelsea Hamilton - Dani's younger daughter
The extended families on the soap
The Richardson family
Second generation
- Ted Richardson - Nicole Dupree's husband
- Late Stan Richardson - Ted's brother
- Late Ira Richardson - Stan's wife
Third generation
- Andre Richardson - Ted's nephew, Stan and Ira's orphaned son
- Bradley Smitty Smith - Martin's spouse
Fourth generation
- Samantha Richardson - Martin and Smitty's adopted daughter
- Tyrell Richardson - Martin and Smitty's adopted son
The Hamilton family
Second generation
- Bill Hamilton - Dani Dupree's former husband and father to her daughters
- Hayley Lawson Hamilton - Bill's second wife
Third generation (extended)
- Jacob Hawthorne - Naomi's husband
Other Beyond the Gates characters with no familial relation to the Duprees
- Dana Leslie Thomas - Ted's former girlfriend and mother to his illegitimate child
- Eva Thomas - Leslie and Ted's daughter, works for Nicole Dupree
- Vanessa McBride - Real estate agent, Dani's neighbor and Nicole's friend
- Doug McBride - Vanessa's husband and Nicole's colleague
- Randy Parker - Doug's childhood friend
- Jan Morgan - A single mother, friend of the Thomases, Vanessa and Mona
- Ashley Morgan - Jan's daughter and Naomi's friend
- Derek Baldwin - Ashley's romantic partner
- Mona Wilson - The Richardson family's trusted employee
- Laura Peterson - Nicole's personal assistant
- Joey Armstrong - The Lakeview Casino owner who manipulated Doug into gambling
- Pamela Curtis - A close and faithful friend to Dani in all her crises
- Tomas Navarro - An attorney in Bill's firm, romantically interested in Kat
While the daily soap is in its early stages, more characters may be introduced later as the plot moves forward. Interested fans can watch Beyond the Gates every weekday on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.