Beyond the Gates family tree, explained

CBS's revolutionary new show for daily soap fans, Beyond the Gates, is a unique presentation showcasing the lives of prosperous and privileged Black Americans. The daytime soap premiered on February 24, 2025. Michelle Val Jean, who is also the showrunner and a co-writer, created the concept.

At the pivot of the show's plot is the prestigious Dupree family, often referred to as Black aristocracy. The family holds power and commands respect from the community in which they inhabit. They reside in the posh area of suburban Washington, D.C., near Maryland. Their exclusivity is emphasized by the gated community that welcomes very few.

Most of the filming of Beyond the Gates is done in the Assembly Studios of Atlanta, Georgia. For its production, CBS Studios collaborated with Procter & Gamble Studios and NAACP. The writing and the production team include well-known veterans like Robert Guza Jr., Steven Williford, Michael Pomarico, Sheila Duckworth, Julie Carruthers, Teresa Zimmerman, Ron Carlivati and many more.

The cast includes famous names such as Karla Mosley, Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Timon Kyle Durrett, Mike Manning, Daphnee Duplaix and more. The storyline focuses on relationship complexities and social dynamics within the African-American society.

Beyond the Gates: Family tree of the Fairmont Crest residents

The central Dupree family

First generation

Vernon Dupree - The powerful patriarch of the family

Anita Dupree - Vernon's wife and family matriarch

Second generation

Nicole Dupree Richardson - The elder daughter of Anita and Vernon

Dani Dupree - The younger daughter of Anita and Vernon

Third generation

Martin Richardson - Nicole's son

Kat Richardson - Nicole's daughter

Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne - Dani's elder daughter

Chelsea Hamilton - Dani's younger daughter

The extended families on the soap

The Richardson family

Second generation

Ted Richardson - Nicole Dupree's husband

Late Stan Richardson - Ted's brother

Late Ira Richardson - Stan's wife

Third generation

Andre Richardson - Ted's nephew, Stan and Ira's orphaned son

Bradley Smitty Smith - Martin's spouse

Fourth generation

Samantha Richardson - Martin and Smitty's adopted daughter

Tyrell Richardson - Martin and Smitty's adopted son

The Hamilton family

Second generation

Bill Hamilton - Dani Dupree's former husband and father to her daughters

Hayley Lawson Hamilton - Bill's second wife

Third generation (extended)

Jacob Hawthorne - Naomi's husband

Other Beyond the Gates characters with no familial relation to the Duprees

Dana Leslie Thomas - Ted's former girlfriend and mother to his illegitimate child

Eva Thomas - Leslie and Ted's daughter, works for Nicole Dupree

Vanessa McBride - Real estate agent, Dani's neighbor and Nicole's friend

Doug McBride - Vanessa's husband and Nicole's colleague

Randy Parker - Doug's childhood friend

Jan Morgan - A single mother, friend of the Thomases, Vanessa and Mona

Ashley Morgan - Jan's daughter and Naomi's friend

Derek Baldwin - Ashley's romantic partner

Mona Wilson - The Richardson family's trusted employee

Laura Peterson - Nicole's personal assistant

Joey Armstrong - The Lakeview Casino owner who manipulated Doug into gambling

Pamela Curtis - A close and faithful friend to Dani in all her crises

Tomas Navarro - An attorney in Bill's firm, romantically interested in Kat

While the daily soap is in its early stages, more characters may be introduced later as the plot moves forward. Interested fans can watch Beyond the Gates every weekday on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.

