Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from April 28 to May 2, 2025

In the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, several dramatic moments are expected to unravel in the show's storyline, leading to shocking twists and turns. Naomi finds herself in a tough spot when she struggles to gain the trust of her new client. Meanwhile, Ashley and Derek try to juggle the consequences of moving in together. Later, the Duprees gather to celebrate Ted and Nicole's anniversary party.

Last week's episodes of Beyond the Gates delivered a series of emotional rollercoasters. Leslie met Nicole in the disguise of Sherry and told her that she would be leaving town soon. Eva confronted Leslie and asked her why she visited the Fairmont Crest Country Club.

In the meantime, Kat attempted to get Tomas on her team to expose Eva. Nicole visited Laura at the hospital to check whether her recovery was right on track. Later, Hayley told Bill that she was not pregnant. When Hayley said it was alright if he felt relieved, Bill reassured her that he wanted to spend his entire life with her.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from April 28 to May 2, 2025

Monday, April 28: Naomi struggles to gain the trust of her client

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Ashley and Derek try to adjust to their new living arrangement after they decide to move in together to take their relationship to the next stage.

Naomi finds herself in a difficult position when she struggles to gain the trust of her new client. Leslie hatches a new revenge plan and launches her latest scheme against the Duprees.

Tuesday, April 29: The show will be pre-empted for the coverage of a sports program (UEFA)

There are a lot of dramatic moments unfolding in the show's storyline. However, there will be no premiere on Tuesday, April 28, 2025, due to the coverage of a sports program (UEFA).

Wednesday, April 30: The show will be pre-empted for the coverage of a sports program (UEFA)

Things get even more intense in the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates with all the ongoing drama. However, there is bad news for the viewers. The show has been pre-empted again on Wednesday, April 29, 2025, for the coverage of a sports program (UEFA).

Thursday, May 1: The Duprees celebrate Ted and Nicole's anniversary

As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progresses, the Dupree family gathers to celebrate Ted and Nicole's anniversary party. Fans are eager to find out whether the party will take a wild turn due to Leslie's schemes.

On the other hand, Eva tries her best to keep her mother, Leslie, in check. Kat gets closer to exposing Eva and unearthing the conspiracy that threatens to disrupt the Dupree family’s big night.

Friday, May 2: Ashley and Derek face the consequences of moving in together

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party is expected to be a night the family will not forget anytime soon. Fans are eager to find out what happens during their anniversary party.

Later, Ashley and Derek face the consequences of their union and try to handle the messy realities of moving in together. Bill prepares for his role in Ted’s deception to come to the surface.

With secrets mounting and dramatic moments unraveling in the daytime drama's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

