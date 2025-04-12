Beyond the Gates weekly recap (April 7 to 11, 2025): Ted pays Leslie to stay away from his family while Dani faces off against Chelsea

In the previous week on the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates, several dramatic incidents unfolded, leading to shocking twists in the storyline. Ted visited Leslie's place to pay her the fifty thousand dollars she had demanded. He decided to pay Leslie to make her stay away from his family.

Meanwhile, Samantha made an important decision regarding her career. She planned to become a model and break into the fashion industry. On the other hand, Doug struggled to quit his gambling habit as he faced the consequences of his addiction.

By the week's end, Dani and Chelsea engaged in a heated argument. When Samantha talked about her modeling aspirations, Dani asked her to find a modeling manager. However, Chelsea disagreed with Dani's suggestion, and an argument broke out, further endangering their relationship.

With dramatic incidents unfolding and shocking secrets piling up in Fairmont Crest, viewers are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Beyond the Gates weekly recap for episodes aired from April 7 to 11, 2025

April 7, 2025: Ted paid money to Leslie to get rid of her

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Ted arrived at Leslie's place to pay her the fifty thousand dollars she had asked for. He decided to pay Leslie in exchange for staying away from his family. She also promised never to reveal anything about the secret affair they had shared years ago.

Meanwhile, with Laura recovering, Eva's career as Nicole's assistant was on the verge of ending. Attempting to stop her recovery, Leslie sneaked into the hospital to tamper with her IV. On the other hand, Martin talked to Anita and Vernon about the nightmares he was having. Although they sympathized with his situation, they made it clear how important it was for him to keep their family secrets.

April 8, 2025: Dani opened up to Andre about her problems

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Dani shared with Andre about how her life was coming to an end with Chelsea quitting modeling. As Dani opened up about her personal crisis, Andre tried to comfort her. However, when her children walked into her apartment and saw Dani with Andre, they were shocked, as they had no clue that their mother had been intimately involved with him.

Elsewhere, Martin supported Smitty when the latter decided to attend a charity event fashion show for his new project's research about influencers misusing their power. Smitty told Martin that he was open to the idea of Martin running for President. However, Martin informed him, saying Anita and Vernon had already told him that it was not possible.

April 9, 2025: Samantha decided to become a model

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Samantha made an important decision about her career. She opened up to Chelsea about how she wanted to become a model and make her place in the fashion world.

Meanwhile, Ashley agreed to appear in an interview for Andre's documentary. However, the interview did not go as expected. When she was asked a personal question about Derek, she broke down, saying she was scared for him because of his job as a firefighter.

April 10, 2025: Martin refused to support Samantha's dreams of becoming a model

As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progressed, Samantha informed Martin about her dreams of becoming a model. However, Martin refused to support her career goals. Even after trying to convince him, Martin's answer was a solid no. Samantha then made it clear to him that she was determined to work towards her goal, refusing to back down.

Later, Hayley got upset when a waiter refused to take her order and serve her at the country club. When Hayley was continuously disrespected, Bill had to step in and place an order for her. As they engaged in a conversation, Bill and Hayley witnessed Dani's firing at the country club.

April 11, 2025: Dani faced off against Chelsea

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Samantha was determined to become the next big model in the fashion industry. After learning about her career goals, Dani advised her to find a modeling manager. However, Chelsea was against Dani's idea and expressed her disapproval. Dani faced off against Chelsea when Samantha's plan pitted them against each other.

Doug struggled to tackle his gambling habit and found it difficult to quit his addiction after facing consequences. On the other hand, Ted struggled to deal with his past. Leslie revealed that Ted was the biological father of Eva, her daughter. With his secret coming out in the open, Ted tried to figure out ways to keep his past from surfacing.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

