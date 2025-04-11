Beyond The Gates spoilers: Samantha sparks a family war, Doug’s addiction threatens lives, and Leslie targets Ted

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, first aired in February 2025, and has already received critical acclaim since then. The show is set inside the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington, and focuses on the lives of the affluent African-American Dupree family. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of love, family relationships, feuds, drama, and scandals.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming April 11, 2025 episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that the episode will be filled with intense dramatic moments. Chelsea Hamilton and Dani Dupree will get into a heated argument regarding Samantha Richardson's upcoming modeling career, Doug McBride will struggle with trying to balance his gambling addiction and his career, and Leslie will target Ted Richardson.

What to expect on the April 11, 2025 episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 11, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree and her daughter Chelsea Hamilton will get into a huge fight regarding Samantha Richardson.

Recently on the show, Samantha had attended the charity event fashion show as Chelsea's assistant and had also proceeded to walk the ramp wearing a designer dress. She was awestruck after seeing Chelsea walk the ramp as a model and decided to become a model as well.

After that, Chelsea had a conversation with Samantha where she had tried to make her understand how cruel and unforgiving the fashion world was, and how difficult it was to try to break into the industry. Despite that, Samantha was adamant and had made up her mind. She asked Chelsea Hamilton if she would become her manager and mentor, and Chelsea had agreed.

In the upcoming April 11, 2025, episode, Dani and Chelsea Hamilton are set to have a huge argument regarding something. Spoilers reveal that it could potentially be about Chelsea taking up mentoring Samantha her cousin without passing on the opportunity to Dani, who had only recently given up managing Chelsea.

Spoilers also reveal that Martin's saying no to the prospect of Samantha's modeling career will start to become an issue since, despite his disapproval, Samantha had called Chelsea up and lied to her, saying that she had gotten the go-ahead from both her parents.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Doug McBride will struggle with trying to balance his gambling addiction alongside his full-time career as a surgeon.

The plot hints that there could be some possible issues either with his work, where he could show up extremely tired after spending a late night at the casino, or he could also be hounded by Joey Armstrong's thugs regarding clearing the debt that he had racked up from gambling repeatedly.

Spoilers reveal that Ted Richardson's past and present will supercollide in the upcoming episode. Recently, he had paid Leslie $50,000 in exchange for her promise of staying away from his family and keeping quiet about the affair that they had shared years ago.

Leslie could create issues for Ted by revealing to his wife, Nicole, their affair, since this is what she had planned and also shared with her daughter, Eva. She could also show up at Ted and Nicole's anniversary party and make a big deal there, including revealing to people that Eva's biological father was, in reality, Ted.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS Network and stream episodes a day after on Paramount+.

