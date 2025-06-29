Why is Beyond The Gates preempted for the week of June 30, 2025? Explained

During the upcoming week from June 30, 2025, to July 4, 2025, Beyond The Gates will re-air the first five episodes of the show that had initially aired back in February 2025. Set in the Washington metropolitan area of Maryland and Washington, D.C., the show follows the lives of the Dupree family, who live in Fairmont Crest, a fictional gated community.

Ad

There will be a pause in the regular scheduled programming of the show, and instead of new episodes, the show will be preempted and air old episodes. Starting from July 7, 2025, Beyond The Gates will continue from where the latest episode left off and go back to airing new episodes with new plot themes.

Episodes of Beyond The Gates that will air from June 30, 2025, to July 4, 2025

Ad

Trending

Michele Van Jean, the creator and producer of the show, revealed that the viewers, in the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates from June 30, 2025, to July 4, 2025, will be given a glimpse of how the show began back in February.

Van Jean took to his Instagram account and responded to fan reactions and questions about this re-air, and said that preemption and re-run decisions for the show were not made by him but by the higher-ups, so he had no insight into why specifically the episodes were re-airing. However, Van Jean assured fans and viewers that they were in for a riveting week of catching up on the February 2025 episodes of Beyond The Gates.

Ad

On the June 30, 2025, episode, Dani Dupree will be shown reacting to a wedding invitation from her former husband, Bill Hamilton. The entire Dupree clan, including Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree, will provide Dani with moral and emotional support.

Ashley Morgan will be shown working at the hospital as a nurse, and her boyfriend Derek Baldwin will end up visiting her at work. Meanwhile, Hayley Lawson, who was Bill's fiancée, will end up getting an extravagant gift as well as a reality check.

Ad

Ad

On the July 1, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Nicole Dupree Richardson and Ted Richardson will end up welcoming their nephew, Andre Richardson, back into Fairmont Crest Estates. Bill will ask for retribution from Dani and also ask for a favor from his former father-in-law, Vernon. Meanwhile, the matriarch of the Dupree family, Anita, will try her best to protect her grandson Martin Richardson from looming dangers.

July 2, 2025, will have a treat for viewers. The episode will introduce the character of Leslie Thomas into the show. Leslie will put her plan to vanquish the Richardsons into place while Dani will have a huge argument with Bill.

Ad

Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will discuss among themselves how disappointed they were with their father, Bill. Meanwhile, Vanessa McBride will have a special encounter with someone.

In the July 3, 2025, episode of the show, Chelsea will have an awkward photoshoot while Jacob Hawthorne will announce that he has a new partner in the police department precinct. Nicole will receive some horrible news, while Dani and Andre spend time with each other and realize they have a lot in common.

Ad

Ad

On the July 4, 2025, episode, Eva Thomas, Leslie's daughter, will find an important job, while Tomas "Tom" Navarro will make it clear to Katherine "Kat" Richardson that he is interested in her. Meanwhile, Bill and Hayley's wedding will start.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More