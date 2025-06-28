Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from June 30 to July 4, 2025

In the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, a sequence of intense moments is expected to unravel in the CBS soap opera's storyline, leading to bombshell revelations and shocking twists. While Dani reacts to a wedding invitation from Bill, the Dupree family gathers to support her. Elsewhere, Leslie decided to put her dangerous plan into motion. Later, Eva gets an important job.

The episodes of Beyond the Gates from last week delivered a series of emotional roller coasters, complicating the daytime drama's plot dynamics even further. Bill and Vernon engaged in a deadly altercation, leading to an intense argument between the two. On the other hand, Kat planned a romantic surprise for Tomas, and the two ended up getting closer to each other.

In the meantime, Dani started suspecting Hayley after closely noticing her movements and actions. Elsewhere, Eva somehow managed to tackle her first day at work while struggling to work together with Ted. Later, Leslie attempted to make amends with Eva, hoping to fix things with her daughter.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from June 30 to July 4, 2025

Monday, June 30: Dani reacts to Bill's wedding invitation

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Dani reacts in a surprising manner to a wedding invitation she received from Bill. After noticing Dani's shocking reaction, the Dupree family comes together to support her.

On the other hand, during Ashley’s first day as a nurse, she had a surprise visitor. Her boyfriend, Derek, as well as an old friend, arrived at the hospital to meet Ashley to show support for her endeavors.

Tuesday, July 1: Anita vows to protect Martin at any cost

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Nicole and Ted come together to welcome their nephew back to town. It is expected that Andre Richardson is Ted's nephew, who returns to Fairmont Crest.

Elsewhere, Bill demands retribution from Dani and asks for a favor from Vernon. Bill will likely want to inflict some punishment on Dani as vengeance for her misdeeds. Later, Anita makes up her mind to protect Martin at all costs.

Wednesday, July 2: Leslie plans to put her dangerous plan into motion

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Leslie makes up her mind to execute her deadly plan. Although the spoilers do not reveal what Leslie is planning and who she is going against, it is suggested that she is determined to put her perilous plan into motion.

In the meantime, Dani goes off on Bill. It is expected that Bill's invitation will make Dani angry and furious. Naomi, on the other hand, tells Chelsea she is done with their father, Bill. Later, Vanessa experiences a mysterious encounter with a stranger. However, the identity of the mystery man is yet to be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Thursday, July 3: Dani and Andre discover that they have a lot in common

As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progresses, Chelsea gets involved in an awkward photoshoot. Jacob announces in front of everyone that he has a new partner.

Dani and Andre meet each other and spend some quality time together. As they open up about their interests and feelings, they find out that they have a lot in common. In a shocking turn of events, Nicole receives some horrible news.

Friday, July 4: Bill and Hayley's wedding begins

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Eva lands an important job. It is expected that the new job will help Eva move forward in her life. Tomas finally expresses his feelings to Kat, showing her that he is interested.

As romance starts brewing between Kat and Tomas, Bill and Hayley’s wedding begins. As everyone prepares to attend Bill and Hayley's wedding, Dani plans an unexpected gift for the couple. However, Dani’s gift for Bill and Hayley is likely going to be unpleasant and not something they will want.

Also Read: What is the true story behind Beyond the Gates? Everything you need to know

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

