Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from June 23 to 27, 2025

In the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, a series of intense moments is expected to unfold in the CBS soap opera's storyline, leading to shocking twists and bombshell revelations. Vernon and Bill engage in a tense showdown. Meanwhile, Dani starts to suspect Hayley. Later, Leslie tries to make amends with her daughter, Eva.

The episodes of Beyond the Gates from last week delivered a chain of emotional rollercoasters, further complicating the daytime drama's storyline. Ashley and Derek began to face issues in their relationship. On the other hand, Smitty asked Martin to seek treatment for his hallucinations.

In the meantime, Andre met Ted and offered him some relationship advice. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Madison decided to take a big step in their relationship. Lastly, when Vanessa attempted to establish a new partnership with Joey, Nicole conveyed some shocking news to Ted.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from June 23 to 27, 2025

Monday, June 23: Vernon and Bill engage in a heated argument

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Vernon and Bill engage in an intense showdown, leading to a heated argument between the two.

On the other hand, Leslie makes a bold proposition to Jacob and Kat. At the same time, Eva looks for comfort and finds strength from an unlikely source.

Tuesday, June 24: Bill and Dani open up about their feelings

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Kat plans a romantic surprise for Tomas. It is expected that they will get closer to each other in the upcoming episodes, leading to a brand-new relationship in town.

Jacob is worried about Smitty. He fears that the latter's investigation will end up hurting his father’s reputation. Elsewhere, Bill and Dani engage in a heartfelt conversation, where they open up about their true feelings.

Wednesday, June 25: Dani suspects Hayley

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Dani starts suspecting Hayley after closely noticing her actions. In the meantime, Nicole confronts Andre. However, the spoilers do not illuminate what exactly she tells Andre.

Later, Martin makes it clear that he wishes to get rid of his questionable past. As a result, he sets a plan in motion to absolve his past.

Thursday, June 26: Ashley and Andre talk about their options

As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progresses, Eva struggles to work with Ted. However, she somehow manages to tackle her first day working for Ted. Ashley meets Andre, and the two discuss their options.

Elsewhere, Anita receives some shocking news from her family. Although the spoilers do not disclose what she hears from her family, the news is expected to complicate the plot dynamics even further.

Friday, June 27: Leslie tries her best to make amends with her daughter

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Leslie attempts to fix things with her daughter. It is revealed that she attempts to make amends with Eva, hoping to reconcile. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Madison's date night takes a wild turn, as they find it quite challenging to deal with the situation that they are in.

Later, Joey makes an offer to Bill. However, it is unclear what proposal Joey makes to Bill. The spoilers suggest that his offer will likely amuse Bill. The upcoming episodes will reveal whether Bill considers Joey's offer.

Fans can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

