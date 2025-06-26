Beyond The Gates recap (June 26, 2025): Ashley asks Andre out while Anita returns from Chicago

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on June 26, 2025, things got extremely dramatic among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Anita Dupree returned to the community from Chicago, which ended up creating a fight between Nicole Richardson and Dani Dupree regarding Dani's relationship with Andre.

Anita supported Dani's relationship. Ted Richardson forced his two daughters, Katherine Kat Richardson and Eva Thomas, to work together at his office. In addition to that, Ashley Morgan was shown moving on from her former partner, Derek Baldwin, and she asked out Andre Richardson.

Everything that happened on the June 26, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the Beyond The Gates episode dated June 26, 2025, Vernon Dupree assembled all the Dupree family members to surprise them and revealed to everyone that Anita Dupree had returned from Chicago. However, as soon as Anita got a chance to meet everyone, she instinctively realised that Dani and Nicole were at odds with each other and Martin had been struggling with himself.

Anita spent some time alone with her daughter, Dani, and asked her why Nicole and she had seemed tense earlier. Dani revealed to her mother that she had been in a relationship with Andre Richardson, who was Nicole's nephew by marriage.

Anita supported Dani's decisions on Beyond The Gates and assured her that she deserved some solace after everything she had gone through recently. Anita also told her to focus on strengthening her relationship's foundation and assured her that she would speak to Nicole about this.

Nicole ended up having a conversation with her mother, and Anita told her to direct her anger at those who had truly hurt her and not at Dani and Andre. Dani and Nicole went to the Uptown Bar on Beyond The Gates and tried to solve their issues.

Nicole, however, was not ready to make peace with Dani yet and accused her of using Andre. She said that if Dani had not been using him, she would have shown him off at the Fairmont Crest Country Club by now.

At the Dupree mansion, Vernon Dupree had a conversation with Martin Richardson regarding keeping his secret under wraps and not letting Anita find out. Vernon asked him to get his act together while Bradley Smitty Smith and Jacob Hawthorne also discussed details about Martin and Marcel Malone at Orphey Gene's.

Jacob felt guilty about keeping these details from his wife, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne. He revealed to her that Martin was the reporter who had dug up Marcel Malone's corruption story and had been working on it.

At the Garland Memorial hospital on Beyond The Gates, Ted Richardson apologized to Andre Richardson about how his wife, Nicole, had adversely reacted to the news of him dating her sister, Dani. Meanwhile, Ted Richardson forced Katherine Kat Richardson and Eva Thomas to team up for work at his office.

Ashley Morgan and Andre Richardson spent time with each other at the hospital, and the former admitted that it was time for her to move on from her former partner, Derek Baldwin. She ended up asking Andre out for dinner at Uptown.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

