Why did Beyond the Gates recast Ted Richardson? Explained

The daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates witnessed its first recast of the show just as it completed 50 episodes. Maurice Johnson, who portrayed the character of Ted Richardson on the daytime soap opera, stepped down from his role. Keith Robinson replaced him on Beyond the Gates on May 15, 2025. However, the official reason behind the recast has not yet been confirmed.

Ad

Beyond the Gates first aired on February 24, 2025. It is set in a fictional gated society called Fairmont Crest, which only caters to the elite of the area. The plot revolves around the Dupree family, an African-American family that is one of the most affluent families of the fictional society.

Here's everything to know about the recast of the character Ted Richardson on Beyond the Gates

Ad

Trending

Ted Richardson is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates. The character was introduced this year by actor Maurice Johnson however, the actor decided to step down from the role in March.

Actor Keith Robinson, who will now be playing Ted Richardson, shared an Instagram post about joining the show. Robinson shared a screenshot of the recasting news and wrote,

""God is Good ✨️". . . .This is gonna be a fun ride. . . .Special Thanks to @sheiladucks @cbstv @naacp @beyondthegatescbs @pakulaking @vaultentertainmentgroup and the friends, family, prayer warriors that hold me down on this crazy journey called show business. Glad to be the topic of your daily water cooler conversations along with my talented comrades 🙌🏾.. . . #beyondthegates #CBS #soapopera"

Ad

The real reason behind the recast is not confirmed by any source as of now. However, Maurice Johnsin, who introduced the character, also keeps frequently posting about his character's development on the show.

Recently, the actor also congratulated the team of the soap opera for getting booked for season 2. He shared an Instagram post on May 14, 2025, and captioned it with,

"Season 2 👊🏾✌️ 🥂 Congratulations to the entire cast, crew and the amazing #BTG fans. I'm proud to have put my stamp on this show as we all made history!"

Ad

Ad

Here's a glance at the character of Ted Richardson on Beyond the Gates

Ad

Maurice Johnson portrayed the character of Ted Richardson on the soap opera until May 14, 2025. A day later, on May 15, 2025, Keith Robinson debuted as Ted Richardson.

Ted is one of the most famous plastic surgeons in and around the Fairmont Crest. He is married to Nicole Dupree, who is a psychologist. Together they have two children, Matin and Katherine 'Kat' Richardson. In the current story arc, Ted is in the middle of a complicated plot with his past secrets being revealed.

Ad

As in the recent storyline, his wedding anniversary party was interrupted by Leslie, who broke the news of their past relationship. She also revealed that her daughter Eva is the result of their secret relationship. Upon listening this Nicole was heartbroken and felt betrayed.

ALSO Read: When will Maurice Johnson’s role be recast on Beyond the Gates? Details explored

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More