Beyond The Gates recap (May 15, 2025): Leslie met Bill while Ashley and Derek struggled with their relationship

Beyond the Gates aired for the first time on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Van Jean. The show focuses on the lives of the Dupree family members who live inside Fairmont Crest Estates. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

The May 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates revealed several new secrets in Fairmont Crest Estates. Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin struggled to keep up with their relationship. Katherine Kat Richardson visited Ted Richardson, her father, at his hotel room, while Leslie Thomas met Bill Hamilton. Meanwhile, Eva Thomas gave Leslie a serious warning.

Everything that happened on the May 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin woke up from a difficult night of sleep, during which both of them kicked each other on the bed. In the morning, while things seemed to be extremely awkward between them, Ashley kicked Derek out of the apartment since she wanted to have a girls' breakfast alone with Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne.

They had a huge fight when Ashley caught Derek drinking orange juice straight from the carton. Both of them spent time with Jacob and Naomi separately and confided in the couple that their relationship seemed extremely strained and uptight recently. Ashley ran into Andre Richardson at the hospital and lied to him about how things between her and Derek seemed to be extremely great and on track.

Katherine Kat Richardson visited her father, Ted Richardson, at his hotel room and tried to find out details regarding the affair that he had shared with Leslie Thomas many years ago. Upon being questioned, Ted shared with her how he found Leslie extremely ligh-hearted and funny, which were things he missed in Nicole when she was dealing with her fertility issues.

Kat asked him if Nicole had not gotten pregnant with their child, whether or not he would have left her for Leslie Thomas, and Ted did not give a decisive answer to her question. Kat reminded him that one conversation would not be able to solve all the hurt that he had caused, but it was still a start. The father and daughter duo ended their meeting with a hug, which seemed to put Ted at ease.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Leslie Thomas visited Bill Hamilton at his law firm and seemed to be extremely angry at him. She asked him questions about a cease and desist order that Bill had sent to her, which said that she had waited for more than twenty years to reveal to people details about his threats, which meant that she did it to serve her malicious purposes.

Eva Thomas met Andre Richardson at Uptown and shared details about her trying to build a relationship with Ted, her biological father. Leslie messaged Eva asking her to meet, because she needed something from her. Chelsea Hamilton met Kat, and the two spent time discussing details about Ted and Nicole.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

