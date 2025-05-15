When will Maurice Johnson’s role be recast on Beyond the Gates? Details explored

Maurice Johnson’s final episodes as Dr. Ted Richardson on Beyond the Gates are now airing, with Keith D. Robinson set to take over the role on May 15, 2025.

Ad

Robinson confirmed the date on Instagram on May 14, ending fan speculation about when the change would happen. The switch comes just weeks after the CBS soap premiered.

"Tommorow is the day. . . .The role of Dr. TED RICHARDSON will be played by ME 🎬" Robinson wrote in the caption.

Johnson had joined Beyond the Gates in the days following its February debut, and his departure ignited a firestorm of cyber rumor-mongering. Fans questioned why the move came so suddenly, and some speculated that perhaps something behind the scenes was amiss.

Ad

Trending

Ad

But Johnson subsequently put the rumors to rest himself, explaining that his departure was not due to any disagreement or performance issue. With the series building momentum day by day, audiences now get to see the transition happen on television come mid-May.

Maurice Johnson squashes rumors of being fired on Beyond the Gates

Maurice Johnson claimed that he wasn't fired from Beyond the Gates. Rumors began when Keith D. Robinson was cast as the new Ted Richardson, since Maurice Johnson had only been on the show for just over a month.

Ad

Speculation ranged from on-set issues to a possible feud with co-star Daphnée Duplaix, who plays his on-screen wife, Nicole. To clear things up, Johnson addressed the rumors directly on Threads.

Countering an online post by a fan that he was fired for personal or professional disagreements, Johnson responded on March 25, 2025, through a post on Threads, saying that the rumours are false and also accused Sandra Rose, the website name owner, of spreading fake news.

Ad

“From the horse’s mouth… neither are true, so whoever Sandra Rose is didn’t get this from CBS or my co-star. Please don’t spread bs that someone pulled out of the air.”

Screenshot from Threads (Image via Threads/@mrmauricejohnson)

He further denied any tension with Duplaix, saying their on-screen chemistry reflects a solid working relationship.

Ad

"The chemistry on screen reflects alot and it's definitely not problems. I'm just perplexed as to how one would automatically assume professional, educated actor has on set problems with the person who plays their spouse day in and day out."

Screenshot from Threads (Image via Threads/@mrmauricejohnson)

Even with the replacement, Johnson promised that he still has more than 30 episodes to run because of the show's production schedule. That is about a few weeks more of acting for him before Robinson's Ted assumes the role in mid-May.

Ad

Keith D. Robinson's takeover and Ted's storyline ahead of Beyond the Gates

Keith D. Robinson will join Beyond the Gates as Dr. Ted Richardson beginning May 15. The new actor will join an ongoing story about Ted’s affair with Dana Thomas and the possible reveal of his secret daughter, Eva.

Ad

The timing of the cast change is with a major turning point for the character, allowing for a smooth narrative transition for viewers. Robinson, who acted in Dreamgirls, A Million Little Things, and Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue's Green Ranger, thanked CBS and show producers on a social media update and calling it "a fun ride," vowing to jump into the drama as it unfolds.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More