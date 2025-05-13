What role does Keith D. Robinson play on Beyond the Gates? Character details explored 

There's a new chapter on Beyond the Gates as actor Keith D. Robinson joins the cast permanently as Dr. Ted Richardson in the Thursday, May 15 episode. Robinson takes over for Maurice Johnson, who created the character when the daytime series debuted on CBS in February of 2025.

As recently reported by Soap Opera Network, the switch from Maurice Johnson to Keith D. Robinson was carefully timed, with Robinson’s initial scenes recorded back in February. The transition between actors is set to be seamless, with no significant gap in the characters’ on-screen presence. This continuity allows viewers to remain fully engaged in Dr. Ted Richardson’s evolving storyline without any disruption to the narrative.

Beyond the Gates: Who is Dr. Ted Richardson?

Dr. Ted Richardson is a well-respected plastic surgeon with an established private practice. A man known for his professional ethics and calm nature, Ted is also heavily embroiled in the show's core family conflicts and interpersonal dynamics. Ted is not only a physician—he's a central character in the show's complex web of relationships and secrets.

He is married to Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson (Daphnée Duplaix) and has two children: Martin and Katherine "Kat" Richardson (Colby Muhammad). Ted is also the uncle of orphaned Andre Richardson after a horrific plane crash. Being a family man and a moral compass places him in tough emotional dilemmas, particularly when work responsibilities clash with personal allegiances.

Robinson's premiere: A watershed moment

During Robinson's premiere episode, Dr. Richardson is on screen with his daughter Kat, who makes a risky move against her arch-nemesis, Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant). This action can shift momentum in a simmering power struggle, putting Ted at the center of a central storyline from day one.

His work will probably capture a more assertive and emotionally nuanced aspect of the character, as Ted deals with the consequences of Kat's actions while trying to maintain his role as a protective father and an ethical professional. Robinson's portrayal is expected to maintain the continuity of Ted’s character while allowing for further exploration of his role in key storylines.

Beyond the Gates: The role ahead

Robinson's character is expected to explore Ted's inner turmoils and outer crises more deeply. From domestic drama to doctor-patient ethics, his character stands at the nexus of some of the show's most dramatic storylines.

As the soap opera continues to tread the lines of power, treachery, and redemption, Ted Richardson's character will be pivotal in both grounding and heightening major storylines.

Where to watch Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates is broadcast weekdays at 2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on CBS and can also be streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+. Robinson's arrival as Dr. Ted Richardson promises to bring an exciting new era to the character, so the time is right to watch and see what the next chapter has in store for this gripping daytime drama. Under the leadership of Keith D. Robinson, Dr. Ted Richardson returns—and it is more intriguing than ever.

Catch the latest episode of Beyond the Gates streaming on CBS.

