Is Beyond the Gates renewed for season 2 by CBS? Here’s everything you need to know

Viewers of Beyond the Gates have celebratory news as CBS has renewed the daily soap for a second season. After a dramatic increase in the show's popularity, the channel's decision comes as no surprise. The show pivoting on the lives of the rich African-American community enjoyed approval from soap fans.

According to Nielsen, the multiplatform viewership of the soap witnessed an increase of 67%. This score is 7% higher compared to ABC's General Hospital. Moreover, CBS reported a 48% increase in broadcast viewership.

Created by Michele Val Jean, Beyond the Gates has Sheila Ducksworth as one of the executive producers along with Julie Carruthers, Derrick Johnson, Tracey Thompson, Kimberly Doebereiner, Leon Russell and more. CBS Studios collaborated with P&G Studios and the NAACP for its production. Paramount Global Content Distribution handles the distribution for the show.

Meanwhile, together with CBS's other daily shows, the average lineup of viewers for the channel reaches a huge 2.76 million, based on season-to-date results. While the channel's Price is Right garnered about 3.95 million, The Young and the Restless came close with 3.29 million, followed by The Bold and the Beautiful with 2.79 million viewers, with the former wrapping its 39th season at the top position.

Beyond the Gates: More about the daily soap's basic narrative

The first series in three decades to focus on the Black American community, Beyond the Gates revolves around the influential Dupree family. Keeping the Duprees at the centre, the storyline presents the complicated lives of the rich and powerful families of the African-American society.

Set in an exclusive community in the suburban and picturesque area of Maryland, Washington, D.C., the plot presents a kaleidoscope of characters, some belonging within the posh community, while some desire to get a place inside. The show presents its take on inclusivity with white Americans and gender fluid individuals being part of the storyline.

Treated as "Black royalty", the Dupree family tries to keep its scandals and secrets hidden while the have-nots and wannabes watch them from beyond the upscale community. As each revelation brings more drama, the snobs try to navigate their problems with grace.

Beyond the Gates: Cast and characters as per the plot

The cast for the daily soap currently has well-known names in central roles. The Dupree family has four members at the centre, with marriages leading to extended family members. The central characters and the artists portraying them are:

Tamara Tunie as Dupree matriarch, Anita Dupree

Clifton Davis as the patriarch, Vernon Dupree

Daphnee Duplaix as elder daughter, Nicole Dupree-Richardson

Karla Mosley as younger daughter, Dani Dupree (ex Hamilton)

Keith Robinson as Nicole's husband, Ted Richardson

Brandon Claybon as Nicole's son, Martin Richardson

Coly Muhammad as Nicole's daughter, Kat Richardson

Timon Kyle Durrett as Dani's ex-spouse, Bill Hamilton

Marquita Goings as Bill's wife, Hayley Lawson

Arielle Prepetit as Dani's daughter, Naomi Hamilton-Hawthorne

RhonniRose Mantilla as Dani's younger daughter, Chelsea Hamilton

Sean Freeman as Ted's nephew, Andre Richardson

Mike Manning as Martin's husband, Smitty Smith

and many more. Besides Mike Manning's Smitty, some other White characters are Lauren Buglioli's Vanessa and Jon Lindstrom's Joey Armstrong.

However, any changes in the cast have not been declared as yet. While it is expected that the storyline will guide additions and exits of characters, the central characters are expected to continue in Season 2.

The current season of the soap airs on CBS at 2 p.m. ET and is available for streaming the following day on Paramount Plus. The next season is likely to continue at the same slot.

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to catch the latest happenings on Beyond the Gates' current storyline.

