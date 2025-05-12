What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (May 13, 2025)?

Beyond the Gates, CBS's newest soap opera, created by Michele Van Jean, is set in the fictional Fairmont Crest Estates, revolving around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, scandals, and drama. Beyond the Gates focuses on the lives of the members of the Dupree family.

Ad

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming May 13, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates reveal that things will get dramatic at Fairmont Crest Estates. Martin Richardson will try to fight his demons, Eva Thomas will try to make it up to her mother, Leslie Thomas, again, and the members of the Dupree family will spend time planning how to make a comeback as a powerful family.

What to expect from the May 13, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

In the May 13, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, the members of the Dupree family will sit around with Vernon Dupree and Anita Dupree and try to plan a comeback together. Recently, on the soap opera, Leslie revealed the secret of her decades-old love affair with Ted Richardson and shocked everyone who went to the marriage anniversary party of Nicole and Ted.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Duprees had been shocked and embarrassed publicly and had wanted to move forward from Ted's betrayal. In the upcoming episode of the show, the Dupree family will plan to show up defiantly at the Fairmont Crest Country Club and shake the entire community to their core. Spoilers reveal that the community might have a hard time trying to accept them back into their social elite gatherings.

The Duprees will try their best to make everyone in the community forget about what Ted had done and how he had publicly humiliated the entire family, especially his wife, Nicole Dupree Richardson. They will dare to reclaim the kind of power that they held over the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates.

Ad

Spoilers reveal that Martin Richardson will continue having nightmares regarding a former secret that had haunted him for the entirety of his life. In the coming episode, he will have a bad dream about some sort of car accident, however, it will not be clear what exactly his dreams are referring to.

Ad

Martin will wake up disheveled from the nightmare and realize that the secret has the potential to ruin the entire legacy of his family. Viewers will be able to find out what secret he has been hiding all these years in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Eva Thomas had been struggling with how things had played out at Ted and Nicole's marriage anniversary party. Her mother, Leslie, had manipulated her and ended up revealing to the entire audience about her former affair with Ted. Eva had tried to reason with her mother over her malicious actions, but Leslie had retorted that she felt as if her own daughter had sided with Ted and Nicole instead of her.

Ad

Recently on the show, Leslie ended up throwing Eva Thomas out of her apartment after verbally hurling attacks at her. In the upcoming May 13, 2025, episode, Eva will try to speak to her mother again and plead with her to reconcile.

Ad

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More