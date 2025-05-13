What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates (May 14, 2025)?

CBS's Beyond the Gates focuses on the Dupree family members who live inside the lavish gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. The show, created by Michele Van Jean, first aired on February 24, 2025. The soap focuses on themes of familial conflicts, drama, scandals, romantic relationships, and business rivalries.

Ad

In the upcoming May 14, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, things will get heated in Fairmont Crest Estates. The members of the Dupree family will try their best to pick up the pieces and move forward after Ted and Nicole's disastrous anniversary party. Dani Dupree will spend some intimate moments with Andre Richardson.

Everything to expect from the May 14, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

Ad

Trending

In the May 14, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, the members of the Dupree family will sit together and discuss the best way to move forward from the disaster that happened at Ted and Nicole Richardson's marriage anniversary party. Leslie Thomas spilled the details of the secret affair that she had with Ted decades ago, and ended up shocking everyone present there.

The secret fractured Nicole and Ted's marriage, and Anita and Vernon Dupree seemed to be extremely worried about the kind of public relations disaster this fiasco would mean for the family in the community of Fairmont Crest Estates. In the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates, the bonds between the members of the Dupree family will be tested.

Ad

Amidst lies and deception, all of them will question everything that they knew about one another. Meanwhile, Eva Thomas will have a hard time trying to find any roots in Fairmont Crest Estates. The Dupree and Richardson families had shunned her. Her own mother, Leslie, had kicked her out of her apartment, and she had no friends left in town.

Ad

In the coming episode, she will try to remain hopeful and wait for second chances since she believes in them. She might end up trying to pay her mother a visit and would end up getting a rude shock instead. In addition to that, spoilers reveal that Katherine Kat Richardson will also have a hard time planned for Eva.

Kat had never liked Eva from the day she joined the Richardson family as an assistant and had been suspicious of her. Ever since Leslie revealed the secret of her affair with Kat's father, Ted, she felt as though Eva played a role in that and considered her to be a master manipulator.

Ad

Spoilers reveal that Kat will have some sort of a trap planned for Eva to try to expose her further and make sure that she is driven away from the community at Fairmont Crest Estates. Kat will try her best to make sure that Eva does not have a place in the Richardson family despite Ted being her biological father.

Ad

In addition to these developments, Dani Dupree will spend intimate time with Andre Richardson. Despite both of them agreeing that seeing each other does not seem to be the best of ideas and that they want to conceal it from their respective family members, the couple will end up giving in to their desires.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More