Beyond The Gates recap (May 12, 2025): Leslie confesses her love for Ted while Dani and Anita give him a hard time

CBS's newest soap opera, titled Beyond The Gates, aired on February 24, 2025, and is set in the fictional community of Fairmont Crest Estates. The show focuses on themes of family feuds, romantic relationships, business rivalries, scandals, and drama, and was created by Michele Van Jean. Beyond the Gates focuses on the lives of the wealthy Dupree family.

Ad

In the May 12, 2025 episode of Beyond The Gates, things got heated at Fairmont Crest Estates. Dani Dupree confronted her brother-in-law, Ted Richardson, in his hotel room, while Anita Dupree also hurled insults at him for cheating on Nicole Dupree Richardson. Mona met Eva at the casino, Randy tried to stop Doug from gambling again, and Leslie confessed her love to Ted again.

Everything that happened on the May 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree went over to Ted Richardson's hotel room to confront him regarding his actions of cheating on Nicole with Leslie years ago. Recently, at Ted and Nicole's marriage anniversary party, Leslie exposed the details of her affair with Ted to everyone.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dani explained why she felt so deeply about Ted's affair was because her former husband, Bill Hamilton, had done something similar to her. Dani argued that Bill was better than Ted because he never pretended to be a good guy, unlike Ted.

Dani told Ted that using Nicole's fertility issues as a reason to have an affair with Leslie was unacceptable and that he should be ashamed of himself. Ted tried to defend himself and said that if he had known that Leslie was pregnant with his child, he would have never abandoned Eva Thomas. Meanwhile, Anita Dupree also went over to Ted Richardson's hotel room and gave him a hard time alongside Dani.

Ad

Ted tried telling Anita that he was not willing to be her punching bag, but Anita threw shade at him for being a coward and hiding out in a hotel room instead of trying to clean up the mess he had caused. Mona met Eva at the casino and asked her to return the Richardson house keys to her. Eva tried to share how she had lost everything, and Mona said she deserved it.

Ad

Ad

Doug went to the casino at night to gamble and was stopped by his friend Randy, who advised him against it. However, as soon as he was out of sight, Doug continued playing and betting. Leslie went over to meet Nicole and shared how her only aim was to expose the kind of man Ted Richardson was in reality. Nicole heard her out and warned her to stay away from their family since she did everything out of malice.

Ad

Martin and Kat met at Uptown and discussed how they could exact revenge on both Eva and Leslie, and Mona went over to Leslie's apartment and cut all ties with her. Ted went over to Leslie's and warned her to stay away from the Duprees and the Richardsons, but instead was met with Leslie confessing her love for him.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More