Why is Beyond The Gates preempted today (May 7, 2025)? Explained

CBS's latest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, aired for the first time on February 24, 2025. It is set in the fictional Fairmont Crest Estates. The show is created by Michele Van Jean and revolves around themes of business rivalries, and romantic relationships. The plot focuses on the lives of the affluent Dupree family members, who are considered to be Black royalty by the gated community.

The May 7 episode of Beyond The Gates is set to be preempted by CBS since the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) soccer matches are all set to be aired instead of the usual daily soap. The channel network will air the matches on CBS and Paramount+.

Beyond The Gates, May 7, 2025, episode will be preempted by CBS Network due to the UEFA Champions League

The new episode of Beyond The Gates, scheduled for May 7, 2025, will not be aired on CBS Network, as the channel announced via Soap Opera Network on April 25. At 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), when the soap opera usually airs, the rematch between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will be aired.

The match is originally supposed to take place at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France. All matches of the Champions League will also be streamed live on Paramount+, the platform on which all CBS daytime soaps are streamed.

Starting from May 8, 2025, Beyond The Gates will resume airing at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST). On May 7, along with the match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, highlights and relevant news pertaining to the match will also be aired on the CBS Network.

Recent plotline developments in Beyond The Gates

Recently on Beyond The Gates, Bill Hamilton and Dani Dupree split up from their relationship, and Bill married Hayley Lawson Hamilton. The entire community at Fairmont Crest Estates rallied behind Dani's plight and showed her support. They also refused to take Hayley into their elite social circles, which upset her and Bill a lot.

Dani struggled with trying to cope emotionally with Bill's departure from her life and took refuge in alcohol. In addition to that, her daughter, Chelsea Hamilton, chose to quit her full-time modeling career, which used to be managed by Dani. Vernon Dupree had tried to show support to his daughter Dani, but was not able to help her resolve her drinking issue.

However, Dani's best friend, Pamela Curtis, offered her to be a part of a new business agency that she wanted to launch and asked Dani to make a comeback in the fashion world. Dani agreed, and they decided that the agency would be known as the Dupree-Curtis Modeling Agency.

Chelsea thought that she would try her hand at a purse designing business with her cousin, Katherine Kat Thomas. Meanwhile, Leslie Thomas had taken fifty thousand dollars from Ted Richardson in exchange for keeping quiet regarding her former affair with him and staying away from his family.

However, Leslie had other plans and had told her daughter Eva about them. When Leslie walked into Ted and Nicole Richardson's anniversary party, she opened up about the affair in front of Nicole.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

