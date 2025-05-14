Beyond The Gates recap (May 14, 2025): Nicole questions Andre and Martin invites Eva for pizza

Beyond the Gates premiered for the first time on the CBS Network on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Van Jean. The show focuses on themes of business rivalries, scandals, drama, family feuds, and romantic relationships. Beyond The Gates revolves around the lives of the wealthy Dupree family members who live in the sprawling community of Fairmont Crest Estates.

In the May 14, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree rehearsed a song on the piano after a long time, and Vernon encouraged her to reach out to her old bandmates. Bill Hamilton suffered from hand tremors, and Nicole Dupree Richardson questioned Andre regarding his relationship with Dani Dupree.

Everything that happened on the May 14, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 14, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree was shown rehearsing a song on the piano while Vernon Dupree walked in on her. Vernon asked her whether a reunion with her old band, the Articulettes, was something she had been thinking about, but she said that it could end up being a disaster since she had ended things horribly with them.

Back when they were a band together, Anita treated Sharon terribly and quit the band to pursue her solo career. Vernon reminded her that she was a better person now, and a lot of time had passed since that incident. He encouraged her to try to reach out to them for a reunion.

Vernon tried to do a duet with Anita, which did not end up being successful, after which he held out her phone to her and asked her to contact Sharon. Anita was met with a rude shock when Sharon hung up on her even before picking up the call, which saddened Anita greatly.

Meanwhile, at Bill Hamilton's law firm, Hayley Lawson Hamilton went over to meet Bill and complained that after their wedding, they had barely gotten the time to go on a proper honeymoon together. Hayley acknowledged that Bill was almost always busy and decided to get intimate with him in his office. During spending time with Hayley, Bill suffered from some hand tremors but managed to hide them from his wife, whom he did not want to worry unnecessarily.

Andre Richardson went over to Nicole Dupree Richardson's house and checked in on her after she had found out about Leslie and Ted's secret affair. However, Nicole did not welcome him warmly and questioned why he had kept the news of the affair a secret and had not told her. Dani Dupree went into the room to defend Andre and helped Nicole see the situation differently.

Nicole calmed down after a while but moved on to questioning Andre regarding what was going on between him and Dani. Dani defended her and Andre, and said neither was looking for a relationship, but right after leaving Nicole's apartment, the two of them got intimate.

At Orphey Gene's, Martin Richardson tried to have a brotherly conversation with Eva Thomas and ended up inviting her for pizza night at Martin and Smitty's apartment, despite Kat Richardson asking him not to.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

