Who is Martin Richardson fame Brandon Claybon on Beyond the Gates? Everything to know about the actor behind the character 

The daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates is a recent addition to the list of daytime television series on the CBS Network. This soap opera is set in a fictional gated society just outside DC, The Fairmont Crest, which caters only to the elite. Beyond the Gates is the first daytime soap opera that has an all black leading cast, breaking all stereotypes. This show is a brand new soap opera in over twenty years.

The soap opera revolves around the Dupree Family, and amongst their extended family and family friends. Brandon Claybon is an American actor who plays the character of Martin Richardson on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates.

Brandon Claybon is an American actor, model, producer, and host. born on October 10, 1988, in Memphis, Tennessee. However, he grew up outside of Memphis in Oakland. Claybon was fascinated by the industry and started as a print model for cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, and LA. He then transitioned into acting and has been a part of some notable series like Grey's Anatomy, Two and a Half Men, General Hospital, SWAT, 9-1-1, How to Get Away with Murder, and many more.

Brandon's short documentary Free to Be won an award at the Micheaux Film Festival for an Outstanding Short Documentary. During the pandemic, the actor started his talk show on YouTube called The Actors Break, where he hosted Hollywood celebrities for a chat. Recently, the actor introduced the role of Martin Richardson on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates.

Martin Richardson's storyline on Beyond the Gates

Martin Richardson is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates. He is the son of Dr. Nicole and Dr. Ted Richardson, and grandson of Ex-senator Vernin Dupree. Martin is a young politician who is planning to run for the presidency. He is an openly gay black politician who is married to a journalist, Bradley "Smitty" Smith, and together, they have two children, Samantha and Tyrell Richardson.

Martin and Smitty's relationship on the soap opera plays a central role in their story. Martin is a traditional man who aims to become the first openly Black President. However, he wishes to portray his family as an ideal American family. When Vernon, his grandfather, finds out that Martin desires to become President one day, he warns Martin and educates him that the background checks are extremely serious, which could reveal his past.

That is when Smitty wanted to go back to work as he felt idle at home, Martin denied him permission to go back to work as he wanted Smitty to continue being a stay-at-home dad. This led to several differences between the couple. Samantha and Tyrell, their kids, intervened in this matter and convinced Martin to let Smitty go back to work. Against his wishes, with his kids convincing him, Martin allows Smitty to go back to work.

Later, Martin is seen having nightmares that haunt him. In his nightmare, he sees Police and cars, fans speculate that his past could potentially involve a car crash or something related. In the recent episode of Beyond the Gates, Martin discusses how his nightmares have come back with his grandfather, Vernon. He exclaims that they came back after he ran into Bill at the Country Club, Vernon suggests that Martin seek professional help.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

