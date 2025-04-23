Who plays Samantha Richardson on Beyond the Gates? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Beyond the Gates is the latest addition to daytime soap operas in over twenty years. Set in a fictional gated society named Fairmont Crest, which only caters to the elite, the show revolves around the affluent Dupree family.

Ad

Beyond the Gates is the first daytime soap opera with Black leads, and the cast of the show consists of some big names from the industry, like Karla Mosley, Tamara Tunie, and Clifton Davis.

Meanwhile, the character of Samantha Richardson is played by actress Najah Jackson. Samantha is the daughter of Smitty and Martin Richardson and also has a brother named Tyrell Richardson.

Here's everything to know about the actor behind Samantha Richardson from Beyond the Gates

Ad

Trending

Actress Najah Jackson, who plays the character of Samantha Richardson on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, was born on January 10, 1995, in Texas, USA.

The actress played a small role in the famous franchise Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She also stars in The CW drama All American, wherein she plays Macy, a supporting character.

Jackson has been on the screen for almost ten years now; she was first seen on the MTV series Finding Carter in 2015. She has also been a part of other hit TV series and movies, like The Originals, Family Time, The Wonder Years, Cherry, and The Slumber Party, among others.

Ad

Currently, she stars on the latest daytime soap opera, Beyond the Gates, as the daughter of politician Martin Richardson and journalist Bradley "Smitty" Smith. Jackson debuted on the show in episode 13, which aired on March 12, 2025.

Samantha Richardson's storyline on Beyond the Gates

Ad

The character of Samantha Richardson first appeared on the show in the March 12 episode, wherein Martin and Smitty were in an argument; Smitty wanted to go back to work, but the former protested the same. Martin Richardson is a politician who has aspirations of running for president, so he wants his family to look like an ideal American family.

Samantha, along with her brother Tyrell, walked in on their parents' fight and convinced Martin to let Smitty get back to work. Although he was hesitant, he eventually allowed his husband the same.

Ad

In the recent episodes of Beyond the Gates, Dani Dupree hosted an auction event. This event was a fashion show for charity, and when Samantha found out about this, she wanted to walk in the show.

The teenager was excited to work and be part of the fashion show, but her parents did not support her decision, and Smitty denied her permission to attend as it was a school night for her.

Ad

However, her cousin Chelsea managed to convince them and take her to the show, where she walked on the ramp in a dress chosen by Kat. In the show, Chelsea also announced her retirement from modeling. She further appreciated her mother, Dani, acknowledging that the latter has been an integral part of her life and modeling career.

This inspired young Samantha, who now also decided to pursue modeling. Samantha asked Chelsea if she could be her manager, and the latter appreciated her kind gesture.

Ad

Meanwhile, after Samantha shared her desire to become a supermodel like Aunt Dani, Martin was against the idea. However, Dani managed to convince him, and she even took Samantha to her personal modeling set.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More