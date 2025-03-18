What role does Najah Jackson play in Beyond the Gates? Everything you need to know

Najah Jackson plays the role of Samantha Richardson on Beyond the Gates. The daytime soap opera was released on February 24, 2025, on CBS Network. This show is set in a fictional gated society just on the outskirts of D.C. in Fairmont Crest. The soap is created by Michele Val Jean, it circles around the rich and influential African Amercian Dupree Family.

Samantha Richardson, played by Najh Jackson is the daughter of Ted Richardson and Bradley Smith "Smitty" on Beyond the Gates.

She also has a brother, Tyrell Richardson. Najh was born on January 10, 1995, in Texas, USA. The actor has been a part of projects like All American, The Vampire Diaries, and more.

Samantha Richardson's character in Beyond the Gates

Samantha Richardson is the daughter of Martin and Smitty on the CBS Network's latest soap opera, Beyond the Gates. The actor debuted on the show in episode 13 which aired on March 12, 2025. As seen in the previous episodes of the show Martin and Smitty have been facing some issues in their marriage.

In the 12th episode, Samantha and Tyrell are seen for the first time.

Samantha and Tyrell intervene in an argument with their parents, as Smitty wants to go back to work Martin does not want him to do so. Smitty exclaimed that with the kids growing up, and needing him less, there is not much he does around the house, so he wishes to go back to work.

As Martin plans to run for president, he wants to present his family as the ideal American Family in front of the world.

So he wants Smitty to stay at home and be a house husband. After knowing the reason behind their parents' feud, both Samantha and Tyrell side with Smitty and ask Martin to allow Smitty to work.

Being a good father, Martin accepts and allows Smitty to work even though he doesn't want him to.

About Najah Jackson

Najah Jackson is an American actress known for her role in the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also a part of Cherry. She was also seen in other movies like The Slumber Party as Snare Drum Delilah and The Best of Enemies.

Other than playing Samantha on CBS' Beyond the Gates, the actress has been spotted on in several other series. She starred in season 4 of The Originals which was a spin-off of the show The Vampire Diaries, Najh played the role of Amy in the supernatural drama.

Najah also appeared on All American, the popular sports drama series that explores the complexities of high school football and personal challenges. She played the role of Macy in an episode of the show.

The actor has also been seen in other TV shows like Finding Carter, Swamp Murders, Family Time, The Wonder Years, and others.

The current storyline of Beyond the Gates

The current storyline suggests some secrets coming out as Vernon suggested Martin rethink his idea of running for president's office. Other than that, Andre gets a reality check as Ashley makes it clear that she is not interested in him and that she is committed to Derek. Eva crashes Leslie's plan and now she is furious.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

