What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates (June 26, 2025)?

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming June 25, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates reveal that things will get dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates for its residents. Spoilers reveal that Eva Thomas, Leslie Thomas's daughter, will start working for her biological father, Ted Richardson, in his office as an assistant.

Ashley Morgan, who had recently separated from her partner Derek Baldwin, will have an important conversation with Andre Richardson, and the two of them will be shown discussing their future options with each other. In addition to these developments, Anita Dupree, the matriarch of the Dupree clan, will receive some shocking news from her family.

What to expect from the upcoming June 26, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

In the upcoming June 26, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, spoilers reveal that it will be Eva Thomas's first day at work in her father, Ted Richardson's, office. Recently, on the show, Eva had been shunned by the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates after her mother, Leslie Thomas, revealed to everyone at Ted and Nicole's marriage anniversary party that she had shared an affair with Ted long ago.

The people in the town had also found out about the fact that Eva was conceived after their affair and that she was Ted's biological daughter. She had worked at a salon for a while, after which her father had offered her a job at his office and asked her to join him. Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates, Eva will have a hard time adjusting.

Leslie had fed Eva a lot of information, mostly bad, about Ted, and had warned her that Ted was not the man that he seemed to be to everyone. Spoilers reveal that Eva might work along with him for a while and end up realizing that she does not, in fact, like him. She had bonded with him recently, and Ted had doted on her, but that might potentially change soon on the show.

Meanwhile, Ashley Morgan and Andre Richardson will have a conversation with each other. Ashley had recently broken up with her former partner, Derek Baldwin, after he had ended up proposing to her, and Andre had been actively engaging in a relationship with Dani Dupree.

Ashley had not yet admitted to Andre that she liked him. She was afraid to admit it to him since she knew that he was Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne's cousin through marriage. In the upcoming episode of the show, both of them will end up exploring their options.

Beyond the Gates plot also suggests that Andre might step out of his relationship with Dani and get to know Ashley better, or he might choose to let go of Dani and pursue Ashley since she was newly single.

In addition to these developments, spoilers also reveal that Anita Dupree, who is currently in Chicago, will receive some shockingly disturbing news from her family back home in Fairmont Crest Estates, and she will not be able to escape from it. Spoilers hint that it could potentially be related to her dark past and that it will end up shaking up her world entirely.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

