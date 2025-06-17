Beyond The Gates recap (June 17, 2025): Dani and Andre go public with their relationship, while Naomi and Jacob help Ashley and Derek

In the June 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic between the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Naomi Dupree Hawthorne and her husband, Jacob Hawthorne, tried their best to help out Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin, who had been struggling with their relationship lately.

Ad

Martin Richardson finally opened up to his husband, Bradley Smitty Smith, about how bad his recurring nightmares had gotten. In addition, Andre Richardson and Dani Dupree, who had been seeing each other for a while now, decided to open up about their relationship to the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates.

Everything that happened on the June 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the June 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, at Madison's apartment, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton and Madison Montgomery were shown spending time with each other intimately. However, Madison seemed to be a little upset about the fact that Chelsea's attention had instantly shifted to her phone right after they were done.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Madison opened up to Chelsea about feeling addicted to her social media accounts and how the notifications controlled her. Chelsea tried to explain that social media was a crucial part of her job and assured Madison that she didn’t share anything about her personal life there, especially regarding their relationship.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Martin Richardson was seen slamming a waiter against the wall, demanding answers. Martin suspected the waiter had approached him and whispered a question he had heard before in his nightmares.

Ad

However, he couldn’t get any answers and eventually left the club, looking agitated. At the Richardsons' house, Samantha asked her father, Smitty, about how same-sex couples become intimate with each other, clarifying that her questions arose after taking a human sexuality class at the community college.

Ad

Smitty inquired about how she had enrolled for the class, and she told him that Martin had signed the forms while being preoccupied with other work. In addition, he also raised concerns about how Samantha being a part of Katherine Richardson's and Chelsea's new business might make it difficult for her to focus on her schoolwork.

On June 17, 2025, an episode of Beyond The Gates, Andre Richardson and Dani Dupree had a conversation about their relationship. Andre told her how he was sure that Chelsea, Katherine, and Ted knew about them, and Dani freaked out. However, the two of them finally decided that they felt it was time for them to go public with their relationship and share the news with their friends and family members.

Ad

Meanwhile, Naomi ran into Ashley at the country club, and she seemed to be worried about how Derek had proposed to her and she had turned him down. At Orphey Gene's, Jacob spent time with Derek and tried to explain to him how Ashley refused not because she did not love him, but because she felt it was too soon for them.

Ad

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More